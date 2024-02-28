Terrifying Truth at The First Omen SXSW Confessional Booth

Yo, SXSW peeps! Feeling brave (or maybe just bored of endless panels and free swag)? Head over to the 20th Century Studios Confessional Booth, inspired by the upcoming film The First Omen, hitting theaters on April 5th.

The First Omen SXSW Experience

This ain’t your average selfie station, folks. This immersive, 2-minute experience will have you uncovering the dark secret behind the birth of pure evil. You’ll leave with chilling proof that a wicked conspiracy is brewing, and maybe a newfound appreciation for sunshine and rainbows.

Ready to face your fears? The Confessional Booth awaits at two locations in Austin, TX:

Congress Avenue: 712 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701

712 Congress Avenue, Austin, TX 78701 2nd Street & Trinity Street (West): ~310 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701

Mark your calendars: March 8th-10th, from 12 PM to 8 PM CT. The experience is open to the public, but SXSW badge holders get priority access. Accredited press gets the VIP treatment with front-of-line access (no RSVP needed, just check-in with the staff).

Share your spooky experience! Snap a pic inside the booth and tag @20thcenturystudios on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter. Don’t forget the hashtag #TheFirstOmen!

So, will you step into the darkness and confront the truth, or stick to the taco trucks and free samples? The choice is yours… I will be attending SXSW this year and I plan on attending. Let me know if you will be in the area and we can all experience The First Omen.

About The Omen

Forget “Rosemary’s Baby,” this ain’t your mama’s devil child flick. The Omen franchise takes things up a notch, throwing a seemingly innocent baby boy named Damien into the mix. Turns out, Damien’s not so innocent – he’s the Antichrist, sent straight from the fiery depths to wreak havoc on Earth. Think creepy nanny hangings, mysterious deaths, and enough bad omens to make you question walking under a ladder. The original film and its sequels follow the chilling journey of Damien and those trying to stop his reign of terror, offering a healthy dose of scares, suspense, and the age-old question: can good really triumph over evil (especially when evil comes in a cute diaper)?

