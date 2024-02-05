SUNCOAST Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see SUNCOAST starring Laura Linney, Nico Parker, Woody Harrelson, and directed by Laura Chinn? SUNCOAST is also produced by Jeremy Plager, p.g.a., Francesca Silvestri, p.g.a., Kevin Chinoy, p.g.a., and Oly Obst. Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Please keep in mind that passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.
How To Enter the Giveaway:
Screener Details
Screeners will be sent on Tuesday, February 6th and will be active until Thursday, February 8th at 11pm CT.
About SUNCOAST:
SUNCOAST is inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.
Directed by: Laura Chinn
Screenplay by: Laura Chinn
Produced by: Jeremy Plager, p.g.a., Francesca Silvestri, p.g.a., Kevin Chinoy, p.g.a., Oly Obst
Cast: Laura Linney, Nico Parker, Ella Anderson, Daniella Taylor, Amarr, Ariel Martin, and Woody Harrelson
SUNCOAST is set to stream on Hulu Feburary 9, 2023.