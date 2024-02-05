SUNCOAST Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see SUNCOAST starring Laura Linney, Nico Parker, Woody Harrelson, and directed by Laura Chinn?  SUNCOAST is also produced by Jeremy Plager, p.g.a., Francesca Silvestri, p.g.a., Kevin Chinoy, p.g.a., and Oly Obst. Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening. Please keep in mind that passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

Nico Parker and Woody Harrelson in SUNCOAST. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2024 Searchlight Pictures All Rights Reserved.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Screeners will be sent on Tuesday, February 6th and will be active until Thursday, February 8th at 11pm CT.

Attendees will be able log in using the link provided in an email and select the ‘Log in with Access Code’ option. Please note, before viewing the screener, there will be an agreement regarding Anti-Piracy, of which the terms and conditions will need to be accepted to protect the content, and to view the film before its released on Hulu, February 9th. These codes cannot and should not be re-shared or re-distributed to additional parties once assigned to a promotional partner.

About SUNCOAST:

SUNCOAST is inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

SUNCOAST Trailer:

Directed by: Laura Chinn
Screenplay by: Laura Chinn
Produced by: Jeremy Plager, p.g.a., Francesca Silvestri, p.g.a., Kevin Chinoy, p.g.a., Oly Obst
Cast: Laura Linney, Nico Parker, Ella Anderson, Daniella Taylor, Amarr, Ariel Martin, and Woody Harrelson
SUNCOAST is set to stream on Hulu Feburary 9, 2023. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

