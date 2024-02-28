Disney Fans, “Iwájú” Just Premiered

Get ready for a futuristic adventure set in Lagos, Nigeria, because Disney’s brand new series “Iwájú” just landed on Disney+! This ain’t your average cartoon, folks. It’s a coming-of-age story that follows two besties, Tola, a chick from the posh side of town, and Kole, a tech whiz with mad skills, as they navigate the secrets and dangers of their contrasting worlds.

What is Iwájú About?

Imagine flying cars, dazzling skylines, and a sprinkle of Yoruba magic. That’s the world of “Iwájú” brought to life by Kugali, a dope African storytelling crew. They teamed up with Disney Animation to create this visually stunning series bursting with African vibes and futuristic tech.

The premiere went down last night in Lagos, and it was a star-studded affair! The voice cast, including Simisola Gbadamosi, Femi Branch, and Toyin Oshinaike, were there to celebrate the launch.

But wait, there’s more! If you’re not in a region with Disney+, fear not! “Iwájú” will also be airing on Disney Channel across Africa this spring. This way everyone can get a taste of this groundbreaking series.

“We created ‘Iwájú’ as a love letter to Lagos, Nigeria, and an ode to the rich legacy of African storytelling,” said director Olufikayo Ziki Adeola. “We’re proud to share this series and hope that it inspires more Africans across the world to share their stories and shape our collective narrative.”

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be transported to the vibrant and exciting world of “Iwájú”!

About Kugali

With authenticity and creativity at its heart, Kugali is an African-owned and operated storytelling collective spearheading Africa’s modern emergence into the AAA media landscape. Founded in 2017 by Tolu Olowofoyeku, Olufikayo Adeola and Hamid Ibrahim with the purpose of taking African stories to the world, Kugali Media has attracted recognition from companies like Disney and the BBC, as well as paved the way for a generation of new African storytellers to find their voices in graphic novels. Their most notable achievements include record-breaking crowdfunding campaigns, a slew of award-winning graphic novels and their upcoming Disney+ series in collaboration with Disney Animation, “Iwájú.”

Source: Walt Disney Animation Studios