Which Brings Me To You Review: Sweet but Short on Satisfaction

..A sweet narrative unfurls across a generous canvas of over a hundred minutes, held together by tender performances and lovingly written lines. Peter Hutchings‘ adaptation of Steve Almond and Julianna Baggott‘s novel, Which Brings Me To You, veers off the beaten track of regular rom-com terrain and wades into territory often explored in quirky independent cinema. It revolves around Jane, a journalist (played by Lucy Hale), and Will, a photographer (played by Nat Wolff), whose chance meeting at a friend’s wedding evolves into a game of trading histories of romantic blunders, sensual embarrassments, and heartbreaks.

The Good:

Nat Wolff slips seamlessly into Will’s shoes. His warmth oozes off the screen and leaves a noticeable imprint in moments of melancholy as well as moments of jest. He injects humor with ease into the stories of Will’s intimate awkwardness while also shedding his outer cheeriness to give us glimpses into a deeper hurt he harbors.

Lucy Hale, as Jane, takes the wheel with earnest charm and maturity. Jane’s ambitious personality isn’t stereotyped, a commendable achievement by Hale who delicately unveils the many layers of a career-oriented woman while finding and losing love. Their first encounter sets the tone for the flick’s offbeat treatment of an age-old subject.

Cinematographically, Which Brings Me To You basks in a dreamlike ambiance, each scene adorned by soft-focus visuals and warm, pastel tones, embodying the tender rhythm of romance. There are delightful touches—silhouettes bathed in golden sunlight and dramatic night shots; but these artsy endeavors are ultimately stifled by an erratic narrative.

The Bad:

Despite engaging performances from its leads, the narrative falters in areas. This is largely because of its jagged transition between present-day reality and shared tales from the past. The disjointed timeline may fail to captivate the audience. It leads to a lack of emotional impact intended to evoke a response.

Keith Bunin‘s adaptation of the original story starts strong, mirroring the verve of the leads’ connection. The humor declines as the screenplay progresses. It’s replaced by a saccharine tone that culminates in an ending relying on cliches. Nevertheless, Bunin does a good job bringing depth to Jane and Will’s stories.

Peter Hutchings, the director, could have harnessed his obvious eye for visual beauty to create an equally stunning plot structure. The unconventional tale might have been refreshing, had the emphasis not tilted from seamless storytelling to cramming individual experiences.

Overall:

Which Brings Me To You brings forth a promising concept marred by pacing issues and intermittent bouts of monotony. Hale and Wolff deliver strong performances, but the film’s uneven execution hinders its potential. Still, for fans of unconventional romance and awkward comedic timing, it’s worth a weekend watch.