John Wick’s Chad Stahelski Will Direct The Highlander

Chad Stahelski, the mastermind behind the pulse-pounding John Wick series, is dusting off his swords and diving into immortality with the long-awaited Highlander movie. This news from Deadline comes as part of a blockbuster deal with Lionsgate. The new deal not only puts Stahelski at the helm of Highlander but also gives him the reins to steer the iconic John Wick franchise across both TV and film.

Having stewed in development since 2016, Stahelski has finally declared Highlander as his next directing project. Stahelski is not hazarding into the immortality battle alone! None other than Henry Cavill is set to take on the role in this new entry of the franchise.

The green light for Highlander is part of an extensive agreement between Stahelski and Lionsgate. This deal also marks a new chapter for both the Highlander and John Wick sagas. Stahelski is enjoying career highs after directing the four John Wick films. While impressive alone, Stahelski also garners praise for pushing the boundaries of stunt-focused cinema through his 87Eleven Entertainment production company.

What’s more, Stahelski’s creative influence is growing beyond the big screen. Thanks to this deal, Stahelski will be shepherding both franchises onto the small screen too. This is exciting news for fans of birth franchises with John Wick dipping its toe into television with The Continental.

Joe Drake, outgoing chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed excitement about the expanded creative partnership. Drake talks about the deal emphasizing Stahelski’s role as a true visionary. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee of Thunder Road are joining forces for this and the trio is set to guide and strategize together moving forward. The trio will guide the direction of the films in the making and also the plethora of stories that might spinoff in these iconic universes.

Stahelski, in his characteristic witty style, remarked, “John Wick is so close to my heart, and to be able to continue shepherding it will be a blast for me. I’m thrilled to be launching another franchise with Highlander, a world rich with engaging stories.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the spinoff of John Wick, The Ballerina. That movie is planning for a summer release and is targeting June 7 for its debut. There are also still ongoing discussions about a fifth Wick film buzzing in the air. Stahelski is fully aware of the challenge of working within the world of The Highlander. In a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he described Highlander as a tough nut to crack due to its intricate mythology. Stahelski’s approach is clear: This will not be a remake, nor a reinvention. Instead, this is a fresh take that respects the essence of the original while crafting something uniquely his own.

From stuntman to director, Stahelski’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. His foray into the Highlander universe promises a new chapter in the world of immortals, filled with engaging stories, dazzling swordplay, and, of course, the age-old declaration – there can only be one!