J.Lo’s: ‘This Is Me…Now: A Love Story’ Coming To Prime Video

Jennifer Lopez is set to mesmerize audiences globally with her groundbreaking cinematic venture, “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story“. The movie is looking to release on Amazon’s Prime Video on February 16, 2024. Directed by Grammy-winner Dave Meyers, known for his work with renowned artists like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. However, this narrative-driven love story is unlike anything J.Lo has done before. This movie explores her personal journey to love and the significance of self-love. The film also promises a unique blend of storytelling and personal healing in its incredible journey.

This Is Me… Now Trailer

This is Me… Now Jennifer Lopez

The movie is directed by Dave Meyers and written by Jennifer Lopez and Matt Walton. “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story” is a 65-minute odyssey and dives deeply into the resilient heart of Jennifer Lopez. With fantastical costumes, breathtaking choreography, and a star-studded lineup, the film promises an introspective retrospective of J.Lo’s extraordinary journey. The star-studded cast features familiar faces such as Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough, and more. This movie is also marking the artist’s return to music after a decade with Jennifer’s upcoming album, “This Is Me…Now”. The first single, “Can’t Get Enough,” released on January 10th, offers a taste of the vibe to come.

Prepare to be captivated by this genre-bending Amazon original, where myth meets reality and personal healing takes center stage. On February 16th, the same day the album is released, audiences worldwide will witness Jennifer Lopez’s unparalleled talent unfold. “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” is a cinematic experience that wants to transcend the boundaries of conventional storytelling.

This is Me… Now Synopsis

Jennifer Lopez, often affectionately known as J.Lo, has carved an indelible mark on both the music and film industries with her unparalleled talent and multifaceted career. In the realm of music, J.Lo’s journey began with her debut album “On the 6” in 1999, a chart-topping success that introduced the world to her powerful vocals and Latin-infused pop sound. Her subsequent albums, including “J.Lo” and “This Is Me… Then,” showcased her versatility, seamlessly blending pop, R&B, and Latin influences. Lopez’s chart-topping hits like “If You Had My Love,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “Jenny From the Block” not only dominated the airwaves but also solidified her status as a music icon.

Simultaneously conquering the film industry, Jennifer Lopez seamlessly transitioned from music to the big screen, leaving an indelible impact. Her breakout role in “Selena” (1997) earned her widespread acclaim and set the stage for a string of successful films like “Out of Sight” (1998), “The Wedding Planner” (2001), and “Maid in Manhattan” (2002). Lopez’s ability to effortlessly switch between genres, from romantic comedies to crime dramas, demonstrated her versatility as an actress. Her role in “Hustlers” (2019) further showcased her acting prowess, earning her critical acclaim and nominations. With a career marked by chart-topping hits and compelling performances, Jennifer Lopez continues to be a force to be reckoned with in both the music and film industries.