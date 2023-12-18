Everything You Should Remember Before Watching Bridgerton S3

Bridgerton is one of the most loved romance series among Netflix streamers. Since season 3 is supposed to release soon, here’s a round-up of everything that has happened so far.

Bridgerton made its debut on Netflix on 25th December 2020 and it’s a who-knows-how-long series adapted from Julia Quinn’s epic Regency romance series of 8 novels. Bridgerton follows different storylines, but are interconnected with each other. The focal point is the Bridgerton family. A high-class and opulent family of London in the early 1800s, that consists of the deceased Viscount Bridgerton and his widow, Violet Bridgerton, along with 8 of their children, namely (from oldest to youngest) Anthony (the current Viscount), Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth Bridgerton. Each novel is about the siblings on their distinct and unique quest for love and happily ever after.

Bridgerton Season 1

The first season of Bridgerton was released by Netflix on 25th December 2020 and consists of 8 episodes. It focuses on the romance between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, and Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and the best friend of Anthony, portrayed by Regé-Jean Page. Both of them have zero interest in each other, but desperate times call for fake arrangements and both form a truce. They agree to a fake date until Daphne can get her hands on an eligible bachelor and Simon can focus on settling things after his father’s death.

But in true Julia Quinn fashion, the banter between them becomes adorable, tension gets heated and enmity brews into love. The first season also gives a sneak peek into the lives of other characters, like Anthony, Colin Eloise, and her best friend Penelope Featherington. There’s a lot of 1820s tense drama, and the season ends with a happy-for-now moment as a married Daphne and Simon welcome their child into the world.

Bridgerton Season 2

The second season, and the adaptation of the 2nd Bridgerton novel, was released on 25th March 2022. These 8 episodes kick off Anthony’s story along with a few cameos from the first season, flashbacks to history, and new budding relationships (and secrets) of the remaining siblings. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the current Viscount, has to choose a wife, out of duty of course, and he is set to be arranged with Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran). Edwina is the half-sister of the overprotective and too-modern-for-1810 Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Needless to say, Anthony and Kate don’t start on the best of terms, but this is the true enemies-to-lovers essence that everyone knows and loves. The chemistry is off the charts and soon they both realize that they’re each other’s perfect match. Season 2 ends with Anthony and Kate, now married, still bickering as lovingly as ever.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Although not a part of the original novel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is still a wonderful addition to the Bridgerton universe because Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) has a major role in all of the seasons, to to-date.

This spin-off series has 6 episodes and it highlights the life of young Charlotte (India Amarteifio), her marriage to King George III (Corey Mylchreest), the challenges she faces after becoming the Queen of England, and the lives of young Violet Bridgerton (Connie Jenkins-Greig), Agatha, aka young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas). It’s heartfelt yet aching, romantic, and encompasses all events beautifully.

Bridgerton gets better and better as each season progresses and it will be exciting to see how the rest of the characters find their better halves.