Marigo Kehoe: An Executive Producer’s Journey in the World of Fantasy

In the enchanting realm of television production, few names resonate with the same magic as Marigo Kehoe. With a distinguished career that spans vast creative landscapes, Marigo has embarked on an epic journey as the Executive Producer of the highly acclaimed series, “The Wheel of Time.” As she navigates the world of fantasy, her insights into adapting monumental works of literature into captivating visual narratives are nothing short of spellbinding. During the bustling 2023 New York Comic Con, I had the privilege of sitting down with Marigo Kehoe to delve deep into her enchanting world of production and gain exclusive insights into her role as the creative force behind “The Wheel of Time.”

Marigo Kehoe’s impressive career and passionate commitment to this monumental project provide a rich tapestry of experiences and challenges, from adapting colossal volumes to gracefully handling unforeseen production obstacles. With Marigo at the helm, “The Wheel of Time” has flourished, enchanting audiences and critics alike. Join me on this enchanting journey as we explore Marigo Kehoe’s visionary role as an Executive Producer and uncover the magic behind one of the most thrilling fantasy series to date, all revealed during our captivating interview at the 2023 New York Comic Con.

Interview Highlights

So one of my big questions is when you’re approaching a series like the Wheel of Time, adapting from a huge volume of source material, how do you approach the writing?

Marigo Kehoe: Yeah. So, you know, there’s necessarily going to be changes. You know, translated now from a written to a visual video. How challenging is it to avoid kind of the butter from my effect as you would move through series, the series season by season by season, so that if you make a change in season one, to avoid deviating too far from the source material?

What was your reaction when you were asked to join?

Marigo Kehoe: Well, I came to it not being a fantasy girl, but I now am. So that’s saying something.

How has this show changed you as an executive producer? Are you now looking or more open to doing fantasy projects, or are you still trying to have more variety?

Marigo Kehoe: I think me personally, you know, I’m loving doing this project with these people. So, you know, I would have left you if I moved on because I’m freelance. But I, I’m absolutely loving, I think, these people, terrific lunch people.

Is there anything you can tell us about season three?

Marigo Kehoe: You have to wait. All I can say is it’s very exciting. it’s going to be amazing, even bigger, even, you know, it’s, it’s, it’s quite something. What we’re shooting at the moment.

Can you talk a little bit about some of the challenges that producers go through during these strikes?

Marigo Kehoe: Well, I think going back to during the strikes, obviously we couldn’t change anything. So normally we’d go through various drafts of scripts. And what we work on with the writers and say, okay, well, we can’t actually do that. We’re going to do this. Um, so we’ve had to kind of make it work. Um, and we have, which I’m very proud of.

In the world of magic and entertainment, it’s dedicated professionals, like Marigo Kehoe, who bring our beloved stories to life on screen. Her journey as the Executive Producer of “The Wheel of Time” is a testament to the magic that happens when passion and creativity collide.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this New York Comic Con exclusive glimpse into Marigo’s world, She’s an influential voice that is enchanting the world she’s helping create on television screens. As we eagerly await Season 3 of “The Wheel of Time” remember to stay tuned to TMB for more captivating interviews. That’s all for now!