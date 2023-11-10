Talking About Upload, The Office and Seinfeld with David Rogers

Today, I am thrilled to speak with David Rogers to share an exclusive peek behind the scenes of Upload Season 3. As a fan of the show, jumping into the conversation with Dave was an absolute pleasure. We cover everything from the creation of the dual Nathans to the challenges of directing in a world of evolving visual effects. So, grab your favorite virtual snack and join me on this journey into the making of one of the quirkiest and visually stunning series on TV. Let’s unravel the mysteries, explore the humor, and gain a deeper understanding of the intricate world of Upload. Let’s jump into the virtual realm with Dave Rogers without further ado!

Interview Highlights:

The Differences with Each Season

Thank you so much for this opportunity. So what most excited you or what were you most excited to film throughout this season?

Dave Rogers: I mean, just every season is a little bit different. Season one set up what Lakeview was and this virtual reality world and setting up this kind of mystery and what was happening to Nathan and what had happened to him, who killed him. And then season two kind of opens up the world a little bit more with that and the conspiracy and everything that came with that. And now we’re in season three. I think what really excited me was, oh, okay, so now Nathan has left and there’s a backup Nathan that’s being created.

Serious Subject Matter

What are you hoping audiences take away from this show when they’re watching these serious subject matters being discussed?

Dave Rogers: I still, you know, again, that’s another, that’s a pretty deep question. I feel like, you know, the one thing, look, we want audiences to take from the show is to just be entertained, to, you know, to, to enjoy it, to laugh, to get hooked into the storylines, to care about the characters, the mysteries, you know, that’s, that’s the main thing. But obviously, there’s, you know, the underlying themes of death, the afterlife, you know, the ethics of uploading, the, you know, the ethics of a corporation, you know, kind of having so much control over your existence, which is essentially what Lakeview is, is a corporation.

About Upload Season 3

Get ready for another mind-bending journey into the afterlife as “Upload” returns with its highly anticipated Season 3. Picking up where the last season left off, our favorite characters find themselves navigating uncharted territories in the digital realm. As the story unfolds, viewers can expect a perfect blend of comedy, romance, and intrigue, with the added twist of unforeseen challenges in the virtual afterlife. Creator Greg Daniels continues to weave a narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, exploring the consequences of life, death, and everything in between. With cutting-edge visual effects, a stellar cast, and a storyline that will leave you questioning the nature of existence, Season 3 of “Upload” promises to be a thrilling and thought-provoking ride. Buckle up for a rollercoaster of emotions as we delve deeper into the digital mysteries of the afterlife.