Upload Season 3 Episode 1: ‘Ticking Clock’ Reaction

Hey there, Internet Addicts! We’re back with our first recap of the much-anticipated show, Upload Season 3 Episode 1. I’m your host, Anthony, and I’m here to guide you through the quirky comedy of Season 3. In this episode titled “Ticking Clock,” directed by the Emmy Award-winning Jeff Blitz, we pick up right where Season 2 left off, with Nathan Brown back in the real world, cherishing his newfound time with Nora. However, it’s not all roses, as signs of deterioration are looming. Here’s a breakdown of the episode with the good and the not-so-good.

The Good:

Nora and Nathan’s Chemistry: The episode opens with a heartwarming moment between Nora and Nathan, showcasing their adorable on-screen chemistry. Their romantic moments are truly the heart and soul of this show. Luke’s Hilarity: Luke, Nathan’s best friend, brings massive humor to the show. Kevin Bigley’s comedic timing is flawless, making Luke one of the standout characters in Season 3. AI Guy’s Antics: AI Guy, in his many roles, continues to grow and shine. AI guy’s flexibility adds a layer of humor to the story that’s really hard to resist. There are so many moments to love with this character and it only gets better from here. Plot Twist: The episode introduces an unexpected twist as we discover that Freeyond might not be what it seems. The revelation that Freeyond’s intentions are far from noble adds a exciting element to the plot. It also moves the overall narrative forward which is very welcome.

The Bad:

Nora and Matteo’s Ineffectiveness: Nora and Matteo’s attempts to dissuade people from uploading to Freeyond fall flat. Their efforts also come off as lackluster as there’s never a real sense of danger. These scenes lack the impact needed to really convey the urgency of the situation. Overuse of Comedic Flare: While humor is a strong suit of the show, there are moments when it feels slightly overdone. Upload is known for its comedy but the balance between comedy and storytelling could be stronger. Detective Sato’s Plot Twist: Detective Sato’s confrontation with Nora and Matteo lacks the tension it needs. His character falls short in presenting a difficult threat and is taken out with ease. This is a shame for a character that brought so many smiles in Season 2.

Overall:

All in all, the first episode of “Upload” Season 3 is an exciting start to the season. This episode has some outstanding moments and also reveals a satisfying plot twist. Nathan is navigating his newfound lease on life but is operating with a ticking clock. He’s also backed up and duplicated in Lakeview and we’ll see more of this version in the episodes to come.

About Upload:

In Upload Season Three, we pick back up with Nora and freshly downloaded Nathan as they navigate their relationship, while racing to stop the mysterious conspiracy that threatens to destroy millions of lives. Can they shut down Freeyond, and finally have a real life together? Or is it just a matter of time until Nathan’s head explodes? Meanwhile, in Lakeview, a backup copy of Nathan has been activated and Ingrid’s not about to let this second chance at love slip away. Back in the real world, Aleesha rises through the ranks of Horizen by managing AI education, and falls into a new romantic relationship. And Luke, all alone in Lakeview, is forced to come up with the funds to pay for his stay in paradise, driving him to work in The Grey Zone.

The series was created and showrun by Greg Daniels, who also serves as executive producer along with Howard Klein and Jeff Blitz. Series stars: Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, and Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy.