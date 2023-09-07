Woody Allen Received a Standing Ovation For His Film “Coupe de Chance While Facing Cancel Culture

Woody Allen enchanted the audience at the Venice Film Festival this year with a three-minute-long standing ovation for his film Coupe de Chance (Stroke of Luck). Despite receiving an overwhelming response for his movie, protestors at the event didn’t seem much impressed.

The French film revolves around the unhappy wife of a millionaire and her illicit affair with an artist. Capturing betrayal, drama, and suspense, the film brought sheer gratification to most critics, receiving positive reviews and an ovation at the biggest movie event of the year. According to reports, the applause was so long that Allen had to cut the ovation off by walking out of the theater. The red carpet though, didn’t treat him that well.

Many fans welcomed him warmly outside but then some protesters intruded, flashing their shirts with messages against ‘rapists’. Social media can’t seem to un-see the several notes and sheets of paper, scrutinizing the Venice Film Festival to give big prestigious spots for promotion to three filmmakers who were accused of sexually harassing women. One of them is Woody Allen!

The 87-year-old director was accused by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. Addressing these accusations in an interview, he called these rumors ‘silly’. He further shared how there’s no proof of these claims that came to light.

Apart from the scandals and Allen’s reputation, Coupe de Chance holds a special place in the hearts of his admirers as he hinted how this project might be his last. He disclosed his concerns regarding financing films by saying:

“I have so many ideas for films that I would be tempted to do it if it was easy to finance. But beyond that, I don’t know if I have the same verve to go out and spend a lot of time raising money.”

Completing his 50th film, attending the biggest film festival in the world with his family, and receiving solid reviews for his latest creation, we believe Allen is at a very good place in life. However, we do hope that he has more magic in store for us as we’re all down to experience more of some feel-good cinema. Are you? Don’t forget to let us know in the comments.