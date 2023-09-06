Weredeer Review: A Howling Disappointment

Weredeer promised an intriguing mix of family drama and supernatural horror with a unique twist on the werewolf mythos. However, what could have been a compelling narrative is marred by uninspired execution, lackluster performances, and a plot that seems more like a checklist of clichés than a coherent story.

The Good:

The film follows Max (Blair Hoyle) and his girlfriend Hannah (Anna Broadway) as they venture into the backwoods to spend Christmas with Max’s eccentric family. Right from the start, the film establishes an atmosphere of clichéd rural isolation, with dilapidated cabins and eerie forest settings. Unfortunately, this setup is one of the few things the film does well.

The Bad:

The problems begin with the character development and acting. The cast, led by Anna Broadway and Blair Hoyle, delivers performances that range from wooden to outright cringeworthy. Broadway’s portrayal of Hannah feels one-dimensional, with her character reduced to a typical horror movie girlfriend who reacts to supernatural events with unconvincing fear. Hoyle, playing Max, lacks depth and charisma, making it challenging to connect with his character or care about his journey. The supporting cast fares no better, failing to breathe life into their quirky, stereotypical roles within Max’s family.

The film’s central premise, the transformation of Hannah into a “Weredeer” after being bitten, holds potential for a unique take on the werewolf trope. Unfortunately, the transformation is underwhelming both visually and conceptually. The makeup and special effects used to depict the change are amateurish at best, failing to deliver the expected shock value. Moreover, the film’s attempt to connect the transformation to the winter moon is poorly explained and feels like an afterthought, leaving the audience with more questions than answers.

The script further exacerbates the film’s issues. Weredeer seems to borrow heavily from a multitude of better horror films, resulting in a plot that feels more like a patchwork quilt of horror clichés than an original story. From the isolated cabin setting to the “creepy” family dynamics, and even the unconvincing love story between Max and Hannah, it’s hard not to draw comparisons to superior works in the genre. The film’s attempts at humor also fall flat, relying on tired jokes and awkward comedic timing that detracts from the overall tone.

One of the most frustrating aspects of Weredeer is its inability to maintain a consistent tone. At times, it seems to want to be a serious horror film, but then it abruptly switches to ham-fisted attempts at humor. This inconsistent tone not only confuses the audience but also prevents the film from building any genuine suspense or tension. Moments that should be frightening are undercut by misplaced comedy, robbing the film of its potential impact.

The pacing of Weredeer is another issue that hinders the viewing experience. The film drags on in the first act, with lengthy, uninteresting scenes that do little to advance the plot or develop the characters. Then, when it finally begins to introduce some supernatural elements, the pacing becomes frenetic, rushing through important plot points and leaving the audience feeling disoriented. This uneven pacing disrupts the flow of the narrative and makes it difficult to become emotionally invested in the story.

Even the cinematography, which initially holds promise with its atmospheric forest shots, becomes repetitive and uninspired as the film progresses. The camera work fails to elevate the material, and the use of shaky-cam during action sequences only adds to the overall feeling of amateurishness.

The climax of Weredeer is perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the film. It devolves into a chaotic mess of poorly choreographed action and unconvincing CGI, failing to deliver the satisfying payoff that the audience deserves after enduring the film’s shortcomings. By the time the credits roll, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the film’s potential was squandered on a lackluster script and subpar execution.

Overall:

Weredeer is a film that had the potential to offer a fresh take on the werewolf mythos and blend it with a compelling family drama. Unfortunately, it falls flat in nearly every aspect, from the uninspired performances and lack of character development to the inconsistent tone and pacing issues. While it may hold some appeal for die-hard fans of low-budget horror, it ultimately fails to deliver on its promises and leaves the audience with a sense of disappointment. It’s a film that’s unlikely to leave a lasting impression, and there are far better options in the horror genre to spend your time on.