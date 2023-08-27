Director Provides Update On Prey Sequel And Potential For Arnold Schwarzenegger

There is still potential for a Prey Sequel. The 1987 film Predator, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by John McTiernan, has been the inspiration for the entire Predator series. There have been made numerous attempts to recreate the first movies’ magic. Even though most agree that Predator 2 doesn’t surpass the heights of the first movie, opinions among fans are split on the topic. As time passed, audiences were given several new movies in the franchise. Things started with Alien vs. Predator making its debut the creators decided to explore various facets of Predators lore in Predators and The Predator.

You can only do so much with the concept, which is a challenge. Enter Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey, which went back to the series’ roots by pitting the creature against a Native American woman in a historical drama. Because Prey was set a long time before the events of the first Predator, it was able to deliver an exciting and action-packed experience. The movie didn’t have the burden of having to rely too heavily on the connections between the different storylines.

Director Dan Trachtenberg recently discussed whether a future movie could bring back Arnold Schwarzenegger. The short answer is that it is a possibility the filmmaker isn’t ruling out the idea at this point. In an interview with Variety, Trachtenberg hinted that Schwarzenegger and Glover might reprise their respective Predator franchise roles in the sequel to the prequel film Prey.

“I don’t know how to do things, but I’m learning how to do things,” he admitted.

A sequel hasn’t been officially announced. Naturally, this would require a sequel to move the action quite a few years into the future distancing itself from Prey.

“I did find out there was an attempt to cast Arnold in Predators, the third Predator movie from 2010. All I’ll say is that those guys still have time to make a cameo appearance in a new Predator film. Wouldn’t it be amazing to know that they are still alive?”

Schwarzenegger played Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer, the lead character in the first Predator movie. Glover played New York Lieutenant Mike Harrigan, the lead character in Predator 2. Both actors haven’t appeared again in the franchise since those first films.

Prey is the most recent book to be added to that canon

However, Trachtenberg has recently made comments that suggest this almost wasn’t the case. The director claims that the Prey production team approached him with the suggestion to rework the project as its own original IP in response to worries that Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox might cause problems with respect to the Predator rights. A sequel hasn’t been officially announced.

Prey was ultimately relegated to streaming on Hulu, despite the fact that it was initially anticipated to arrive in theatres

The movie was a success with audiences and critics alike despite its conforming to a Hulu debut. The film’s success is arguably bringing the franchise back to the heights it achieved with the first film. Trachtenberg acknowledged that despite the franchise’s success, there haven’t been any serious discussions about the next installment.

The Director gives an update on the Sequel

“I can’t really say anything about that right now, but I’ll say while we were finishing the movie, we were having really exciting conversations,” Trachtenberg shared with The Playlist recently. “The studio, myself, the writer, and the producers about what crazy things could we do next. And I’ve never stopped, no one stopped thinking about how cool things could be going forward.”

When questioned about whether a new film would also be available on streaming services, Trachtenberg teased, “No comment. I responded to the query. partially responded to the question. I need you to give me that.

Prey is currently streaming Hulu.