Sneak Peek Clip of Lee Pace in “Foundation” Season 2: An Epic Saga Continues

Apple TV+ is building anticipation for the highly anticipated Foundation Season 2 with an exclusive sneak peek clip featuring the talented Lee Pace. In this thrilling glimpse, viewers witness Brother Day (played by Lee Pace) narrowly escaping an assassination attempt. But that’s not all! Apple TV+ also offers a three-minute recap of season one, perfect for those who want to dive right into season two or need a refresher on the intricate storyline. Get ready for another captivating season of “Foundation” as the drama unfolds and tensions rise throughout the galaxy.

“Foundation,” based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, captivates audiences with its stellar cast and compelling narrative. Emmy Award nominees Jared Harris and Lee Pace lead an acclaimed ensemble, alongside rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey. The 10-episode second season of “Foundation” is set to debut globally, with the first episode premiering on Friday, July 14. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly, every Friday through September 15.

As the second season kicks off, tension mounts, and the Cleons find themselves on the brink of unraveling. A vengeful queen emerges, plotting to destroy the Empire from within. Meanwhile, our protagonists, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor, stumble upon a colony of Mentalics with dangerous psionic abilities that could alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation enters its religious phase, propagating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: a war with the Empire. Brace yourself for a monumental adaptation of “Foundation” as four crucial individuals transcend space and time, navigating deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and intricate relationships that will determine the fate of humanity.

Returning cast members Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann are joined by new characters and stars in season two, including Isabella Laughland as ‘Brother Constant,’ Kulvinder Ghir as ‘Poly Verisof,’ Ella-Rae Smith as ‘Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion,’ Holt McCallany as ‘Warden Jaegger Fount,’ Rachel House as ‘Tellem Bond,’ Nimrat Kaur as ‘Yanna Seldon,’ Ben Daniels as ‘Bel Riose,’ and Dimitri Leonidas as ‘Hober Mallow.’ With such a talented ensemble, the new season promises to be an enthralling continuation of the epic saga.

In addition to the exclusive clip and season one recap, fans have the opportunity to engage with Executive Producer/Showrunner David S. Goyer as he answers their burning questions live on July 10th at 11 am PT. Join the conversation and delve deeper into the world of “Foundation” by clicking HERE.

“Foundation” season two is just around the corner, and Apple TV+ tantalizes fans with an exclusive sneak peek clip starring Lee Pace. As tension builds and the fate of the Empire hangs in the balance, viewers can expect thrilling twists, complex characters, and a gripping narrative. Don’t miss out on this captivating saga as it unfolds weekly, starting July 14. Get ready to be transported to a world of limitless possibilities and discover the destiny of humanity in “Foundation” season two, exclusively on Apple TV+.