FROM Season 1 Episode 2: DEEP DIVE and Reaction

Thank you thank you thank you. If you’re here then that means that you’ve successfully taken the FROM Challenge. I’m your host, Anthony, and I will do my best to be your guide in this “IDK WTF is going on show” FROM. We are here to break down and recap FROM Season 1 Episode 2 of this incredible show and provide a deep dive and close analysis of all of the clues and symbolism in the show to get a better understanding of what is happening.

We’re picking right up where we left off last week with Jim, Kristi, and Sheriff Boyd stuck in an RV overnight with the people creature monsters closing in on them. This week’s episode is titled “The Way Things Are Now” which is a tough pill to swallow as our family struggles to comprehend just how much their world has changed.

FROM Season 1 Episode 2

The phrase “the way things are now” is a common expression used to describe the current state or condition of things. It is a general observation about the present circumstances or situation. The phrase itself does not have a specific origin, as it is a natural way of referring to the current state of affairs.

There are various instances where similar phrases or concepts are used like in the dystopian novel “1984” by George Orwell, the phrase “the way things are now” could be related to the oppressive and controlled society depicted in the book. Similarly, in the TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the phrase could be associated with the oppressive regime and the bleak reality faced by the characters.

In FROM it feels like it’s just a way to highlight the dark and mysterious reality that people find themselves in when getting stuck in this town.

