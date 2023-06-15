Why is Pixar’s ELEMENTAL So Special? | Mamoudou Athie & Leah Lewis Interview

In this interview, Mamoudou Athie and Leah Lewis open up about their experiences working on “Elemental,” sharing their insights into the film’s profound themes and the creative process behind bringing their characters to life. “Elemental” is an awe-inspiring film with a heartfelt narrative. Directed by Peter Sohn, whose previous works include the critically acclaimed “The Good Dinosaur,” this film has become a testament to the boundless creativity and imaginative storytelling of Pixar. Through the eyes of Sohn, “Elemental” transports viewers into a magical realm, where the elements of nature come alive and tell a tale of resilience, hope, and the power of connection.

We recently had a chance to not only visit Pixar studios, but to speak with the lead actors Elemental. Leah Lewis (who plays Ember) and Mamoudou Athie (who plays Wade) sat down to share their thoughts on why this film was so special. You don’t want to miss out on their answers. Check out the interview below. You can also check out our other interview with Director Peter Sohn and Producer Denise Reams. You can also read our review here or watch our other interview here.

About Elemental:

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. The voice cast includes Leah Lewis as the fiery Ember; Mamoudou Athie as the water-guy Wade; Ronnie del Carmen as Ember’s soon-to-be retired dad, Bernie; Shila Ommi as Ember’s love-seeking mom, Cinder; Wendi McLendon-Covey as Wade’s stormy and Air-Ball-loving boss, Gale; Catherine O’Hara as Wade’s welcoming mom, Brook; Mason Wertheimer as Ember’s admiring neighbor, Clod; and Joe Pera as an overgrown city bureaucrat, Fern. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, “Elemental” features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. “Elemental” opens with Pixar’s all new short, “Carl’s Date,” in U.S. theaters on June 16, 2023.

