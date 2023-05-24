Attention Script Writers! Formatting your story may have just become a LOT Easier!

I write short stories and novellas.

I’ve often thought about composing and submitting my work as a script to agents and others in the TV and movie industry. However, I found the rigid formatting process of doing this so daunting, cumbersome and confusing that I soon abandoned the notion.

You, too?

Well, take heart fellow aspiring script sellers. For now there may be a solution to our dilemma. SoCreate is a new application that is specifically designed to take the hassle out of transforming your stories into structured script form.

I talked with SoCreate Founder Justin Couto about what his app offers on my YouTube Channel.

