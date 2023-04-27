Citadel on Amazon Prime: The Action-Packed Spy Series You Need to Watch

Eight years ago, the Citadel, a global spy agency responsible for maintaining the safety and security of the world’s people, fell to the powerful syndicate known as Manticore. Elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) narrowly escaped with their lives and had their memories wiped. Since then, they have been living under new identities, unaware of their pasts. But when Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), Mason’s former colleague at Citadel, seeks his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order, Mason and Nadia embark on a dangerous mission around the world, contending with a complex relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

The Good:

Richard Madden is killing it in this role (sorry) and delivers an impressive performance, portraying a character with an aura of confidence and borderline arrogance that draws comparisons to James Bond. Stanley Tucci’s portrayal of Bernard Orlick is outstanding. He’s a former colleague who has tracked down Mason and needs his help to stop Manticore from establishing a new world order. He strikes a balance between being charming and terrifying and has some great action scenes that establish him as a powerful character. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shines, showcasing her talent and versatility. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and they embark on a mission that takes them around the world.

The action sequences are fantastic, with great pacing and efficient fight scenes that support the overall plot. The series does an excellent job of making the characters look cool and dapper while still maintaining a sense of brutality and efficiency. Watching this show feels like I’m watching a wonderful mix of James Bond and Jason Bourne in a fantastic story. The best fight scenes in the underappreciated Antony Starr show Banshee with a glaze of high-fashion espionage are a delicious mix.

The story is well-crafted, with unexpected twists and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat. We get to see Lesley Manville’s character who is a total threat and her talent shines through, even for those who haven’t seen her in comedies or The Crown. She’s responsible for delivering some of the most memorable scenes throughout the series. There’s one scene in which she delivers the most haunting line in the most lovingly calm way while threatening the daughter of the secretary of state. “Shall we abduct your wife and bury her alive in my rose garden?”. The characters complement each other, making for a really compelling narrative that expands on the spy genre films.

The Bad:

Now, I do have one minor complaint about the show: the lack of diversity in the cast. But overall, I think Citadel is a fantastic new addition to the spy thriller genre, and definitely worth a watch.

Overall:

Overall, the first episode of Citadel is fantastic and gets you hooked right from the start. With impressive performances from the cast, great action sequences, and a well-crafted story, this series is a must-watch for fans of spy thrillers. The characters are cool, the action is great, and the plot is intriguing. And let’s be real, that ending may have been predictable, but it was still effective. Give this show a shot (sorry!) and see for yourself!