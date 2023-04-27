What games should be adapted to the silver screen after The Super Mario Bros. Movie

After a long session on my online casino apps, I went to see the new Super Mario movie. As a gamer, it’s a fun romp. A lot of reviewers are calling it out for not being as deep as a pixar movie, but hey, it’s Mario, what do you expect?

So after the recent successes of both the Super Mario movie, the phenomenal The Last of Us adaptation on HBO, Uncharted and before that the box office slam dunk of Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2.

I got to thinking, what games would make for a good movie adaptation?

Well, here’s a list in no particular order.

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

In the Sly Cooper game series, players control the eponymous raccoon and his team of thieves as they plan and execute elaborate heists across various locations, using their unique skills and gadgets to overcome obstacles and defeat enemies. The games feature a mix of platforming, stealth, and action gameplay, as well as an overarching storyline involving Sly’s family legacy and conflicts with his rivals.

Cooper, like one of Sony’s other successful platformers, Ratchet and Clank, should get its own movie adaptation. While the Ratchet and Clank movie didn’t leave anyone asking for more. There is more depth to be explored in the Sly Cooper franchise. Ratchet and Clank, how wonderful the games might be, is a meta exploration of pop culture and character tropes, more so than Sly Cooper. The Sly franchise have a better opening to explore the main characters background and his relationship with the team.

Developed by Insomniac games, developers of the super seller Spider-Man for Playstation, their first Super Hero hero outing though, should also make a debut on the silver screen…

Infamous

In the first Infamous game, players assume the role of Cole MacGrath, a bike messenger who gains superpowers after a catastrophic explosion in Empire City. As Cole, players navigate the city, battle various factions, and make choices that affect the story’s outcome, determining whether Cole becomes a hero or a villain.

With super hero fatigue becoming a real issue, this story could really take a different approach due to its focus on moral choice. Infamous could also use this to its advantage and use the cinematic feel of Chronicle (2012) it’s advantage, a cinéma vérité style super hero flick.

BioShock

BioShock is a first-person shooter video game set in the underwater city of Rapture, where the player must navigate through the dystopian environment and battle mutated inhabitants while uncovering the city’s mysterious past and the player character’s own identity.

From Legendary game developer Ken Levine, we got BioShock. A game that, in many ways, hasn’t been topped since its release in 2007. While the games story is more or less explored in its entirety by the main protagonist. A fleshed out story with flashbacks to the end of rapture would make for a fantastic film our series.

After a cancelled Universal adaption, Netflix is producing a movie adaptation. Let’s just hope it’s better than their attempt at Resident Evil.

God of War

God of War is a video game series developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The series follows the story of Kratos, a Spartan warrior who becomes the God of War and embarks on epic adventures inspired by Greek mythology.

In the latest installment of God of War, Kratos has left Greece and finds himself in the world of Norse mythology, where he lives with his young son Atreus. Together, they embark on a journey to scatter Atreus’ mother’s ashes on the highest peak of the nine realms, while facing numerous dangers and battling Norse gods and creatures.

The last game on this list is actually being developed into a series by Amazon. While we know very little about this at the time of writing, we can take some comfort in the fact that Sony and HBO did a fantastic job adapting the Last of Us.

The actor that portrays Kratos in the games, Christopher Judge has expressed interest in portraying the character on screen as well. If not him, it would be a daunting task to find an actor that has Judge’s vocal, let’s say depth, talent as him.

What games would you want to see adapted into a movie or series? Let us know in the comments.