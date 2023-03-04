The Blackening is a new horror movie coming out this summer. Now this movie looks different than some of the other recent horror films. Now I know I’m not the horror person on this site, I save that for the Horror Flick Chicks, but this movie looks different. What immediately catches my attention is this wonderfully “tongue-in-cheek” poster. I think the poster is both self-aware and a little daring. What do you think?

The Blackening centers around a group of Black friends who reunite for a Juneteenth weekend getaway only to find themselves trapped in a remote cabin with a twisted killer. Forced to play by his rules, the friends soon realize this ain’t no motherfu**in’ game. Directed by Tim Story (Ride Along, Think Like A Man, Barbershop) and co-written by Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip, Harlem) and Dewayne Perkins (The Amber Ruffin Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), The Blackening skewers genre tropes and poses the sardonic question: if the entire cast of a horror movie is Black, who dies first?

OMG The Blackening Trailer looks hilarious. There are so many things about this movie that reminds me of Scary Movie in a great way. There’s the satire of other horror films but also the self-aware humor. The game wants them to kill the blackest one in the group?! How does one measure ‘blackness’? Is it in style, humor, or culture? The trailer offers answers to this question with Jermaine Fowler outrageously admitting that he never saw Friday! Then he goes on to admit that he voted for Trump. Twice. And by Joe Biden’s standards, if you don’t vote for Joe then you’re not black.

Also, did you notice the purse that reads “You Fake Like This Burkin”? Love it. The Blackening will release in theaters this summer and is coming from Lionsgate. I’ll beg them to bless me with the opportunity to screen this one and let you know how it goes. What do you think of the trailer?

