CHICAGO: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Advance Screening Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Would you like to see DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES, starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

Justice Smith plays Simon, Chris Pine plays Edgin, Sophia Lillis plays Doric and Michelle Rodriguez plays Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Saturday, March 25th
11:00am

About DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES Trailer:

Director: Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley
Writer(s): Chris McKay & Michael Gilio
Stars: Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES hits theaters March 31, 2023. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

