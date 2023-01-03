Chicago: PLANE Advanced Screening Giveaway

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Would you like to see PLANE, starring Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and Tony Goldwyn? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of PLANE. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

Gerard Butler as Brodie Torrance in Plane. Photo Credit: Kenneth Rexach

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Wednesday January 11th, 2023
7:00PM

About PLANE:

In the white-knuckle action movie PLANE, pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island – only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), an accused murderer who was being transported by the FBI. In order to rescue the passengers, Torrance will need Gaspare’s help, and will learn there’s more to Gaspare than meets the eye.

PLANE Trailer:

Director: Jean-François Richet
Writer(s):Charles Cumming and J.P. Davis
Stars: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, Daniella Pineda, Paul Ben-Victor, Remi Adeleke, Joey Slotnick, Evan Dane Taylor, Claro de los Reyes, and Tony Goldwyn
PLANE hits theaters January 13, 2023. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

