Overview of the best gaming smartphones to buy in 2022

Smartphones for gamers are designed with gamers’ needs in mind. Gamers are responsible for their choice of mobile gameplay, so they often spend a lot of time searching for the right device. Today’s technology makes it possible to create smartphones that are as good as the performance of the Ps4 console.

In choosing the right smartphone, it is important to understand the basic criteria to look out for. Gaming phones have certain characteristics and features that you need to familiarize yourself with. Here’s a closer look at the key features:

Screen. Display resolution should be HD, Full HD, QHD. The optimal diagonal is 5-7 inches. It is best to pay attention to models which have a frameless design. It helps to immerse into the gameplay as much as possible. Processor. The most reliable ones include Apple’s Snapdragon, MediaTek, Kirin from Huawei and Exynos from Samsung. Obviously, the more cores and RAM, the better. This means that the smartphone will be able to quickly perform more tasks at the same time. Memory capacity. RAM stores a large amount of data, which is important in gameplay quality. It is definitely worth choosing a smartphone that has a large amount of RAM and the more the better. Battery. A gamer’s smartphone should have a battery of at least 4000 mAh. In addition, it is better to choose a battery that has a fast charging function.

Top 6 Best Gamer Smartphones

Take advantage of a selection of the best gaming devices that are popular in 2022. There are budget options and models from popular brands. Players can choose a device according to their budget.

Smartphone Asus ROG Phone 5

Overall, the Rog Phone range offers excellent models. The Asus brand is popular and provides quality smartphones. Detailed specifications of this model:

The AMOLED screen, measuring 6.78 inches, features a frameless design, so the user can immerse themselves in the gaming experience to the fullest;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is responsible for the performance, the smartphone supports popular games and for the next few years it will be available for all new products;

256GB of internal memory provides the ability to download dozens of games on the device, but mostly games are available in the browser, without the need to download;

a 6000 mAh battery is a great value, which means many hours of battery life.

Most Asus smartphones have a built-in cooling system. This is a unique feature that prevents the device from heating up on the sides. When you hold the smartphone in your hands for a long time while playing your favorite games, it won’t get hot.

Xiaomi Poco F3 8/256Gb Night Black

The smartphone has many features. Let’s take a closer look at the main characteristics:

AMOLED screen, diagonal 6.67″, the image is rich and detailed thanks to HDR10+;

256GB of internal memory allows many games to be easily downloaded onto the device, there is no need to constantly delete old games to download new ones;

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor is a testament to the power of a gaming smartphone.

Furthermore, the device is equipped with an Adreno 650 graphics accelerator. Picture and video quality is at a high level.

Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G 6/128GB

It’s one of the most budget-friendly smartphones for gamers. At the same time, it has maximum performance. Many users choose it and leave mostly positive reviews. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the device:

IPS display, diagonal 6.6″, 2400 x 1080 resolution;

Battery – 5000 mAh, with fast charging function;

The 8-core processor allows you to perform multiple tasks simultaneously, with clear, lag-free graphics display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 8/128Gb

Samsung is a popular brand that offers excellent smartphones. The table shows the specifications of this model.

Screen Dynamic AMOLED, size 6.4 inches Built-in memory 256GB, that’s enough to download a dozen games Processor Exynos 2100

The device has excellent performance, loads everything quickly, without slowing down. This phone doesn’t have any special gamer features, but despite that it’s great for gambling.

Lenovo Legion Pro 12/256GB Blazing Blue

The Lenovo brand makes great smartphones for gamers that have some top-of-the-range gameplay features. Detailed characteristics:

the case has control buttons, built-in vibration motors for fast reactions during gameplay;

two 2500 mAh batteries; the device can be charged in just 30 minutes;

AMOLED screen, size – 6.65 inches;

processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus;

256GB of internal memory.

Huawei P Smart 2021 4/128GB

A great smartphone option that combines price and quality. It is suitable for players who have a small budget. The main features are:

6.67″ diagonal screen, with curved edges for comfortable gaming;

4GB of RAM – ensures excellent smartphone performance, with no lag;

128GB of internal memory.

You can download games quickly without slowing down. Your smartphone has all the features you need for gameplay. Choose the right device and enjoy the gaming experience. It helps you to have a whale of a time whenever you want. New models from the best brands are constantly appearing in the market. Use this guide to choose the best gaming smartphone.