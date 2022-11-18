Chicago: Violent Night Advance Screening Giveaway

Would you like to see Violent Night, starring David Harbour and John Leguizamo? Would you like to see it early and free? Enter for the chance to grab a free pass to the advanced screening of Violent Night. Passes are given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hurry and grab your pass before they’re all gone.

David Harbour in Violent Night, directed by Tommy Wirkola.

How To Enter the Giveaway:

Click Here To Enter

Screener Details

Downtown Chicago
Tuesday 29, 2022
7:00PM

About Violent Night:

From 87North, the bare-knuckle producers of Nobody, John Wick, Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Bullet Train and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw comes a coal-dark holiday action-comedy that says you should always bet on red. When a team of mercenaries breaks into a wealthy family compound on Christmas Eve, taking everyone inside hostage, the team isn’t prepared for a surprise combatant: Santa Claus (David Harbour, Black Widow, Stranger Things series) is on the grounds, and he’s about to show why this Nick is no saint. The film also stars Emmy winner John Leguizamo (John Wick), Cam Gigandet (Without Remorse), Alex Hassell (Cowboy Bebop), Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones) and Beverly D’Angelo (National Lampoon’s Vacation franchise). Directed by razor-edged Norwegian director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow franchise), Violent Night is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick David Leitch and Guy Danella. The original screenplay is by Pat Casey & Josh Miller, the writers of Sonic the Hedgehog. The film’s executive producer is Marc S. Fischer.

Violent Night Trailer:

Director: Tommy Wirkola
Writer(s): Pat Casey & Josh Miller
Stars: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson and Beverly D’Angelo
Violent Night hits theaters December 2, 2022.

