How Many Movies Have Inspired Themed Slot Machines?

Slot machines are one of the most played games in the casino space, attracting millions of people to hit the spin button.

So, what makes slots so popular? Well, there are a number of factors that made slot games a dominant factor in the online gambling industry.

First of all, slots are simple to play and don’t require any skills or knowledge, which means that beginners can jump in, hit the spin button, and hope for a win.

But the most important thing in slots is the user experience. Slot games are much more than just games with spinning symbols. In order to improve the user experience, game developers have started using slot themes, just to make them more fun.

Since the theme of the slot is an important factor of the game, we’ve decided to highlight some of the most popular slot games best, that are movie-inspired and available to play.

Best Movie-Inspired Slots

Jumanji

One of the biggest movie slots in the industry is Jumanji which is also quite popular in the online gambling community. The movie Jumanji includes a couple of teenagers that enter a game and the only way to save their lives is to pass all levels and overcome many difficulties.

The movie theme is perfect for a slot game design.

That is why NetEnt decided to purchase the rights for Jumanji and create a fun-to-play slot game with 5 reels and 36 pay lines. With a decent RTP of 96.6%, which can be considered above average, you’ll get a great winning chance.

Jumanji also includes the main characters, jungle pictures, and many interesting graphics that will transfer you into the Jumanji Jungle.

King Kong

The iconic King Kong movie is also coming as a fun-to-play slot from Playtech. Inspired by the popular blockbuster, the King Kong slot machine includes 5 reels and 20 paylines, and a decent 95.5% RTP.

Obviously, the main character, King Kong is featured as a wild symbol, and the movie characters are also included in the game.

This slot also has two game modes, a Jungle, and a Big City mode, which will place in New York City or in a Jungle.

There is also a Skull Island bonus game just like in the movie, where you can earn a lot of bonuses.

Planet of Apes

Sticking to Gorillas we have another blockbuster movie that got its slot recreation. The Planet of Apes slot is created by NetEnt.

This is a thrilling slot with 10 reels and 40 paylines, and a significantly above-average 96.3% RTP. There are plenty of free spin features and ways to multiply your winnings.

The maximum prize for the Planet of Apes slot is 600,000 coins and due to the slot’s incredible graphic design, you won’t get tired of playing for a long time.

Lord of The Rings

Lord of The Rings is a slot that is available for quite some time but still remains one of the most often picked slots due to its graphics, theme, and ways to win money. This slot is created by Microgaming, and it is circled around the world of Lord of the Rings.

It features 5 reels and 243 paylines, with a great RTP of 96.5%. In other words, it is a slot where you can earn a lot of money and with the incredible graphics, you’ll have the best experience ever, especially if you are a Lord of the Rings fan.

Avengers

The movie franchise that has broken many records finally has its slot game. Created by Playtech, which can be considered a leading software developer in the online gambling space, this slot features 5 reels and 20 paylines.

On top of that, there are 5 bonus features and a frequent jackpot of 10,000. This slot features all the characters from the movie including Iron Man, Thord, Hulk etc.

It is quite an entertaining slot to play, and on top of that, it includes many ways to win money.