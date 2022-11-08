Amazon Cancels Carnival Row After 2 Seasons, For Some Reason

Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row was one of the streamer’s flagship shows. At least, when it comes to its unique visual appeal and incredible new fantasy storyline. When it premiered, the series also got a season 2 renewal well ahead of its season 1 debut. Something that Amazon Prime Video is used to doing. However, it seems like delays in production due to the COVID pandemic made it not worth the streamer’s while. A new report confirms Amazon’s Carnival Row cancellation, and it’s a sad day for fantasy fans.

Carnival Row Was One Of The Most Unique Shows On TV

Just like The Boys revolutionized adult superhero stories, so did Carnival Row bring a new fantasy flavour to Amazon Prime Video. The new series was a solid blend of fantasy, romance, period setting and many other concepts that made it such a treat to watch. The show stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

Carnival Row was all about a world set in Victorian London where Fairies, Fauns, witches and other fantasy creatures lived together with humans. The world sees these creatures leave their war-torn homeland and move in among humans. The show’s story uses this as a parallel to the xenophobia of developed nations towards immigrants. And all the other issues that come with it. The story sees the human’s attitudes towards these fantasy beings, and how a murder investigation, along with the tensions of these race relations create a powder keg of conflict.

Amazon’s Carnival Row Cancellation Comes After 2 Seasons

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter now confirms that Amazon cancelled Carnival Row after its two seasons. Which is, a little baffling to be honest. It seems that all the issues and delays in production due to the pandemic may be what caused the show’s cancellation. It was probably not worth it for Amazon to continue production amidst the high cost to keep season 2 in production during COVID.

It’s a sad day, given that the show was one of the streamer’s flagship programs. But it’s also apparent how the delays may have ballooned expenses, also given the amount of VFX required on a show such as this, when compared to, for example, Jack Ryan. Which is another Prime Video original.

Carnival Row season two will premiere on February 17, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: THR.