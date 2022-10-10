The FULL Weird Al Yankovic Story NYCC 2022 Panel

Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Director/Co-writer Eric Appel, and Weird Al Yankovic participated in a moderated Q+A on Sunday, October 9th at 9am PT / 12pm ET. Thankfully we were invited to attend by the studio and were able to get the great footage of the event that you see here:

The all-star cast and director of WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story came and hosted an NYCC 2022 Panel. WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story is a Roku Original film streaming free on The Roku Channel this November 4th. MTV & Comedy Central’s Josh Horowitz hosted Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, and director Eric Appel onstage, and the legendary man himself, “Weird” Al Yankovic, joined us virtually to take us behind-the-scenes in an exclusive panel about the filming of this outrageously epic biopic. Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.

Cool things we learned at the panel:

Daniel Radcliffe grew and used his real mustache for the film. We’re very impressed

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story was filmed in just 19 days. This is a very compressed schedule but also shows that they were able to get everything in the first or second take of a scene.

Daniel Radcliffe is now a proud owner of his own accordion! He was gifted one by a friend which is now part of his personal collection of memorabilia.

Daniel Radcliffe kept his weird al sneakers and wore them to the panel.

