Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe Trailer Debut

Beavis and Butt-Head are returning in a brand new movie. The movie is coming to Paramount+ and will mark the return of the duo for the first time since 2011. A new trailer is available online now:

The trailer looks funny and is familiar frat humor from the 90s. I grew up on this stuff so I enjoy watching this crude humor. One of my favorite parts is that we see the return of the great Cornholio. Classic.

In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-head are sentenced to Space Camp by a “creative” judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe is streaming June 23 exclusively on Paramount+.

