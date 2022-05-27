John Williams Conducts Indiana Jones theme with Harrison Ford on stage

Star Wars Celebration 2022 is going on in Anaheim California! The one and only John Williams is celebrating his 90th birthday at the event and conducts an orchestra playing the Star Wars theme with Harrison Ford on Stage! Check out the amazing video below:

John Williams career is legendary and he has created the themes for most of my favorite characters. Jurassic Park, Superman, Home Alone, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and more benefit from his musical creations. While on stage Harrison Ford also announced the release date for Indiana Jones 5! Indiana Jones 5 will release on June 30th, 2023 with James Mangold directing.

The Star Wars Celebration is in Anaheim and will continue through Sunday, May 29th.