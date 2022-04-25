We Own This City Producer George Pelecanos answers if there’s any hope for Baltimore

I was able to attend the premiere of the new HBO show We Own This City in NYC. The show in itself is outstanding and is a triumph for HBO. The same positive sentiment doesn’t extend to the star of the show, the city of Baltimore itself.

This show is a focused look at the failure of the Gun Trace Task Force and its impact on the city. While in attendance at the premiere I was able to speak with series producer George Pelecanos. The Wire last aired over a decade ago and We Own This City is a harsh return to the city. Although we only spoke briefly I was able to ask if he felt there was any hope for his beloved city:

George Pelecanos Interview

Series star, and alum of The Wire, Celeste Olivia also spoke on this topic and her experience with the show:

Celeste Olivia Interview