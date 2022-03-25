Studio 666 Review – Foo Fighters made a movie and I loved it!

Studio 666 Synopsis: Moving into a historical mansion to record their next album, the legendary band Foo Fighters finds themselves grappling with supernatural forces that threaten their lives. They’re making a killer album. Foo Fighters present #Studio666Movie.

Foo Fighters made a horror movie. Yes, you read that right. The band moves into a mansion to record their 10th album but supernatural forces interfere and threaten the completion of the album, as well as the band members’ lives. Dave Grohl gets possessed by a demon after listening to a demo tape of the previous band who recorded (and died) at the same house over 20 years before. Sounds stupid and a bit corny? Yes, but it worked and I loved it!

THE GOOD

If you’ve ever seen a Foo Fighters music video you know they have a great sense of humor and they are funny AF! This movie was so fun! Dave Grohl did an outstanding job with the story and putting it all together. They put themselves out there and they weren’t afraid to make fun of themselves and have the audience laugh at them. The acting was really good. Some really good actors and comedians appear in this movie including Leslie Grossman, Jenna Ortega, Whitney Cummings, Jeff Garlin, and Will Forte. There were even cameos from Lionel Richie and John Carpenter! Even some of the band members whose acting wasn’t great still worked here. Great kills and gory scenes throughout and just a good ass time all around!

THE BAD

Some parts of the movie dragged a little bit for me. I think they probably could’ve cut the running time down and made it about twenty minutes shorter but that didn’t take away from my overall enjoyment of Studio 666.

OVERALL

A good storyline, lots of funny moments, and tons of blood and guts! Everything you want in an excellent horror-comedy. It very much gave me “Evil Dead” vibes which gave me the feeling that Foo Fighters are fans of classic horror movies and I am here for it. Make sure you check this one out.