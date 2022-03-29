Chicago: Morbius Advance Screening

Hey Chicago! Did you want to see Morbius, starring Jared Leto? Would you like to see it early and free? Here’s your chance to attend the free advance screening of Morbius. Hurry and grab your passes while they last! All passes are on a first-come, first-serve basis. (Early arrival is advised.)
How To Get Your Pass:
Screening Details:
Woodridge, IL
Wednesday, March 30
6:00 PM CST
About Morbius :
One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
Morbius Trailer:
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Writer(s):Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless
Stars: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson
Morbius will be in theaters Friday, April 1, 2022.