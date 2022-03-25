Matt Reeves releases The Joker scene from The Batman

Matt Reeves is continuing to promote The Batman which is in theaters now. There is that ONE scene from the movie that has people talking with the Riddler and a mysterious figure. Matt is sharing more of that Barry Keoghan figure and he’s now talking with Robert Pattinson as The Batman. Let’s watch:

This is a pretty cool and creepy scene. I admit that I like this scene more and more with each watch. The character looks grotesque and deformed. This version of The Joker reminds me of the Mr. Fixit Joker design by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. What do you think of this character reveal? Are you okay with the scene edits?

