6 Must-Haves When Hosting A Viewing Party

Whether you’ve thrown a million series finale parties, season premiere parties, or events to watch the newest release at home – or you’re a first-timer, there are certain must-haves that you’ll need to host a successful event. Gathering friends and loved ones that share the same interests as you to share your love of cinema is always fun, and it’s equally as fun to invite people who’ve never heard of a series or genre to introduce them to what could become their newest obsession. Make sure your next viewing party is as big of a hit as the film you’re watching by incorporating the following tips.

Big Themes

Obviously, you want the theme of your party to match whatever you are viewing, but you should really go big or go home to set the mood. For example, if you’re watching Casino or Ocean’s Eleven, you’d want an over-the-top Las Vegas vibe and maybe even card tables set up to pregame. Suppose you’re doing Star Wars or Star Trek, same drill. Make sure you indicate on your invitations whether or not you want attendees to come in costume – it should be encouraged as it really gets people in the spirit of what you’re watching!

Finger Foods

While plenty of events you may host in your life will call for a sit-down dinner, when it comes to a viewing party, finger foods are your best option. Of course, popcorn is a must, but you should have other treats on hand too. Charcuterie boards are all the rage these days and are easily customizable to go with your theme too. You should also make sure you have options available for people who lead dietary-specific lifestyles, like vegan and gluten-free options. Make sure you plan for more food than you think you need, as there’s nothing worse than running out of food mid-party!

Party Favors

Who says party favors are for children’s parties only? Like every good guest should arrive with a gift for the host, it’s a great idea to include favors for the people in attendance. Depending on the theme, you could go with things like pop culture t-shirts, figurines from the show or film you’re watching, or posters. If you’re working on a tighter budget, consider DIY’ing something like buttons or a cupcake on the theme to the party.

Speaking of Budgets

When it comes to planning an event, you should always start with a plan, and a considerable part of the planning process is figuring out your budget. Of course, a viewing party can be successful with just buckets of popcorn and good friends, but that’s not what this is about. So, if you want to go the extra mile, figure out your budget first. From there, you can prioritize what’s most important to you and where to scrimp or splurge. Maybe the party favors aren’t necessary to you, and you’d like to save in that department, but decorations are a must-splurge. You know yourself and your friends, so base your budget on that knowledge.

Comfortable Seating

This may seem like a no-brainer since you will be watching a screen, but comfortable seating is a must for the event. If you don’t have a huge sectional couch, get creative by setting up comfortable areas with throw pillows you already own. Bean bags are relatively inexpensive and surprisingly comfortable, so if you don’t own some already, they could be worth the investment – especially if you’re looking to host more parties like this in the future. Make sure you keep things on the theme when choosing your seating too. Floor pillows will work well if you’re watching a martial arts marathon. Decadent and embroidered pillows and blankets would work well for a Bridgerton marathon – you get the idea.

A Positive Attitude

Lastly, always prepare with a positive attitude when it comes to hosting a party. Just like weddings, there will always be unexpected things happening, so being able to roll with the punches is a must-have for the host. Hosting doesn’t have to be stressful with a bit of planning and a can-do attitude, so keep that in your back pocket, and you’re set up for success. Happy Viewing!