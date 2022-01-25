The Newest Movies Announced For The Beginning Of 2022

We all know that a good movie takes us out of a bad mood. And as you may have seen most of the older or 2021 movies, don’t stress, because new movies of great interest are waiting for you. We would like to inform you that at the beginning of 2022, film directors from all over the world will come up with new surprises that will make you very curious. So get ready, quit everything you do now, and read on. Here you will find new news about the newest movies of this year. Let’s begin.

Moonfall

“Moonfall” is a film that will be released in the second month of the year, on February 4. Directed by Roland Emmerich and directed by Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, and Donald Sutherland.

This interesting film is about a mysterious force that takes the Moon out of its orbit and pushes it fixedly to Earth. NASA Director Halle Berry strongly believes that she has found the solution that will save the planet, but only another astronaut (Patrick Wilson) and a great conspiracy theorist (John Bradley) join him in this very dangerous and courageous mission. to stop the moon from collapsing.

Scream

“Scream” appears in the first month of 2022, exactly on January 14th. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett and directed by Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and Kyle Gallner.

All lovers of horror movies will have a very interesting movie that is a new interpretation of the original from 1996. The movie “Scream” follows the story of a woman who is thinking of returning to her hometown with the intention of finding out the identity of the author of an extremely horrific crime series.

The Batman

“The Batman” is a highly anticipated movie that will be released on March 4, 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, Andy Serkis, and Zoë Kravitz.

Great director Matt Reeves seems willing to take his Dark Knight to even darker places than his predecessors. The plot of the film will be based on the arrival in Gotham City of Red Hood, who pretends to be Batman to make him look like a villain and a criminal. It’s all about a battle between Red Hood, Batman, and Joker.

The Lost City

’’The Lost City’’ will be released on March 25, 2022. Directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee. Cast by Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt.

The role of a novelist is played by Sandra Bullock, who goes on a promotional tour with the model on the cover of her book, Fabio (Channing Tatum). Caught in the middle in an attempt to kidnap, the two end up in a jungle, where they live a real adventure very dangerously and also hilarious.

Death on the Nile

“Death on the Nile” has its official release on February 11. Directed by Kenneth Branagh and starring Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, and Jodie Comer.

Hercule Poirot returns to the long-awaited sequel to the famous movie “Crime of the Orient Express” (2017). Following the film, while on a vacation in Egypt, Agatha Christie’s fictional detective, played by the film’s director, Kenneth Branagh, is tasked with solving a murder.

Jurassic World Dominion

“Jurassic World Dominion” premieres in mid-June, June 10. Directed by Colin Trevorrow. Cast Daniella Pineda, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern.

Man-made dinosaurs roam the Earth in the third part of the “Jurassic Park” spinoff, so stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum return to save ourselves.

Thor: Love and Thunder

“Thor: Love and Thunder” comes out on July 8, a little later, but it’s never too late for such a good movie. Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and Chris Hemsworth.

You should forget about Chris Hemsworth! Because Natalie Portman is taking over the sequel to “Thor: Ragnarok,” which the director promises will not only be active, will also be love.

These, like games, will take you into a perfect or imperfect virtual world. Take advantage of the movies that will appear in the new year and take each one in turn and watch it until the last second, obviously, only after it has its premiere.