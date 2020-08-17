Best Free Platforms For Converting YouTube Videos To Mp4

Judging from the features, qualities, advantages, and disadvantages of all the file formats that YouTube videos can be converted to, the Mp4 format is probably the best format to convert your YouTube video to. The Mp4 file format has better audio quality, and is more compatible with devices compared to other file formats. The Mp4 is perhaps the best file format for streaming video on the internet. Apart from video files, the Mp4 file format can successfully save objects and images to your device.

Trying to find the platforms to help you convert your YouTube videos to Mp4 is why this article was initiated in the first place. Throughout this article, our focus will be on the various platforms that have been designed for converting YouTube videos to Mp4 and the modalities for conversion on all the platforms we are going to list. The first YouTube to Mp4 converter we have found suitable for your file is, There are many Mp4 converters used to convert YouTube videos. These converters have no doubt added vibes to YouTube as a platform. A lot of these online Mp4 converters do not request any fee from the user. Mp4 format, no doubt, has many advantages if you choose the file format. One of the benefits of the Mp4 file format is that it can handle a lot of the advanced technologies being produced these days. All leading media players and sound card drivers can successfully run the Mp4 file. It is not surprising why the rate at which YouTube videos are converted to Mp4 is more than all other file formats.

We said at the beginning of this article that there are many YouTube to Mp4 converters. Identifying the best platforms out of the many that you can convert your YouTube videos to Mp4 is why we have chosen to write this article. Certainly, our article cannot capture all the notable YouTube to Mp4 converters, but we will do our best to give you the best platforms you can convert your YouTube videos to Mp4. Any platform that makes it to our list is one way or the other very special. The first YouTube converter we have picked is,

Ontiva YouTube to MP4 converter

We chose Ontiva YouTube to Mp4 converter because we have much confidence in Ontiva. It is a platform that is making a lot of waves on the internet for successfully converting YouTube videos to Mp4. It is our duty to investigate the claims of people before we can add a YouTube to Mp4 converter to our article. We have successfully investigated the claims that Ontiva Is very good at converting YouTube videos to Mp4, and we have found those claims to be genuine. What we found baffling when we were investigating Ontiva YouTube to Mp4 video converter is that the number of conversions which is displayed on their website increases as every second passes by. We also found a very useful feature on the website, which is the number of languages the website can be viewed. We found that it has up to eight languages that users can select when working on the website. This is, by far, one of the websites that offers its users the opportunity to use a wide variety of languages. Although the next two features we found interesting are common with some YouTube to Mp4 converters, which is free usage and no registration. When you want to convert your YouTube videos to Mp4 while using the Ontiva YouTube to Mp4 converter, use the simple method we are going to explain below.

It is compulsory to open the website of the platform you want to use to convert your YouTube video to Mp4, so first and foremost, you have to open the Ontiva YouTube to Mp4 converter. The first page of the website where everything that concerns converting of YouTube videos will be done. Copy the URL link of the YouTube video you want to convert and paste it in the Search box you will find on the Ontiva YouTube to Mp4 converter. You will be required to select the file format you want your YouTube video to be converted to. In this case, you should choose the Mp4 format. Once the format has been confirmed, click on ‘Convert’ and wait for your file to get converted.

Ymp4

Ymp4 is another YouTube to Mp4 converter we have found worthy of receiving a mention. The name alone suggests what the designers of the platform had in mind when they were designing the platform. The name is a testament that the designers of the platform designed it to solve the issue of converting YouTube videos to Mp4. It has a cool graphics interface that is pleasing to the eyes. Also, the conversion of YouTube videos is very fast. Beginners can find it very useful as the steps needed to convert YouTube videos to Mp4 are displayed gigantically on the website. But if you read this article thoroughly, you would have been familiar with the steps needed to convert your YouTube video to Mp4 even before opening the Ymp4 website at all. Let us now explain the easy steps needed to fulfill when you want to convert your YouTube video to Mp4 with the Ymp4. Copy the URL link of the YouTube video you want to convert and paste it in the Ymp4 Search box. As soon as you paste the copied link, click on ‘GO.’ Before the conversions start after you have clicked on ‘GO,’ you will have to choose the file format and quality you want the video to be converted to. Once you are presented with such options, choose the Mp4 format, and select the best quality you will like your video to be converted to. By carrying out all the steps we have listed, you have fulfilled the conditions for converting your YouTube video to Mp4 format on the Ymp4 platform. To completely save your converted video to your device, click on the ‘Download’ button.

YTMP3

YTmp3 is another YouTube to Mp4 video converter that we have deemed fit to be among the listed platforms in this article. Do not be carried away by the name. YTmp3 does not only convert YouTube videos to Mp3 alone, but it is an efficient Mp4 file converter also. The same speed and efficiency with which it converts the Mp3 file is the same speed used to convert Mp4 files too. The method involved in converting Mp3 video is the same as converting Mp4 video; the only difference is in the selection of file format. For the sake of those that have not used the YTmp3 converter to carry out any conversion before, we will explain the steps. When you choose to convert your YouTube video to Mp4 with the YTmp3 platform, copy the URL link of the video you want to convert and paste it in the Search box you will find when you open the YTmp3 on your device. Immediately the copied link of the video has been pasted. You have to click on ‘Convert’ and wait for a few moments while the YTmp3 converter converts your video. To save the converted video to your device, click on the ‘Download’ button and that’s all.

Pointmp4

Compatibility is not an issue when you decide to convert your YouTube video to Mp4 with the Pointmp4. It works perfectly on all browsers and all mobile devices. Pointmp4 has a very good user interface and very easy to use. It gives different options for downloading YouTube videos to Mp4. The quality and speed of conversion with the Pointmp4 also deserve mention. To convert your YouTube video to Mp4 with the Pointmp4, copy the link of the YouTube video you want to copy and paste it in the Search box of the Pointmp4 platform. Select the file format you want to convert your file to, and click on ‘Convert.’ There is another option handed to users on the Pointmp4. This option gives the user better and more satisfaction. This option allows the user to convert YouTube videos directly to Mp4 from the same page. There is a download button automatically attached to all the pages you go to. This method saves time as you do not need to copy any link from any site. You can download the file directly after the click.

Clipconverter YouTube to Mp4 Converter

Another YouTube to Mp4 converter that has made it to our list is the clipconverter. Clipconverter is a very good YouTube to Mp4 converter. It is one of the easiest platforms to use when it comes to converting. It is an online converter that has much reputation for being perfect when it comes to converting YouTube videos to Mp4. It is also worthy of note to inform us that the clipconverter is also a free online platform. Charges of any sought are not required to convert your YouTube video to Mp4. Converting your YouTube video to Mp4 on Clipconveter is what your video needs to look perfect when viewing on your devices. When you choose to convert your YouTube video to Mp4 with the Clipconverter, it is important to follow these four steps we are going to be reeling out as explained on the Clipconverter YouTube to MP4 platform itself. The first thing to do is to search for the video you want to convert on YouTube and copy the URL link of the video directly.

Paste the copied link into the Search box of the Clipconverter YouTube to Mp4 platform and click on ‘Continue.’ Select Mp4 format as the format you want Clipconverter to convert your video to. Also, you will be required to select the quality you want your video to be converted to. You will be required to choose one out of these qualities (720p, 1080p, 2k, and 4k) for your videos. Clipconverter YouTube to Mp4 platform’s advice is that the default options are a good start for most videos. Lastly, click on the Start button for the conversion to begin. Just a few minutes is required for Clipconverter to convert your YouTube video to Mp4. Once your video is successfully converted, you can now click on download to completely download your converted YouTube video straight to your device.

2Conv YouTube to Mp4 converter

One YouTube to Mp4 converter that made it to our list is the 2Conv YouTube to Mp4 converter. Although almost all the platforms that convert YouTube videos to Mp4 are fast, the speed at which each platform converts still differs. If you take a look at the speed at which each platform converts YouTube videos to Mp4, you will realize that the 2Conv YouTube to Mp4 converter is one of the fastest platforms that can help convert your YouTube video to Mp4. To use the 2Conv YouTube to Mp4 converter, you do not require any registration or capturing of details. Your conversion starts as soon as you can open the website on your device. The steps you need to follow when you want to convert your YouTube video to Mp4 using the 2Conv YouTube to Mp4 converter is what we will discuss next. When you decide to convert your YouTube video to Mp4 with the 2Conv YouTube to MP4 converter, these three steps are what you need to follow.

Identify the YouTube video you want to convert and copy the URL link. When you successfully copy the URL link, return to the 2Conv YouTube to Mp4 platform and paste the link in the Search box. Select the Mp4 format and click on the ‘Convert’ button. Wait for just a little while, and your video will be converted. As soon as it is converted, the right thing to do is to download it to your device. Click on ‘Download’ and select the destination where you want the video to be saved in your device.