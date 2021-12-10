Why Choose Natural or Synthetic Materials for Plus-Size Clothing

We’re confident that if you search through your wardrobe right now, you’ll be able to identify the garment you like best. It could be that elegant dress you reach for every time you go out, or your go-to sweater on rainy days. But have you ever considered the materials that your outfits are made of?

You can classify all fabrics as either natural or synthetic fibers. Choosing between the two can be challenging because both have advantages and disadvantages.

Plants and animals provide natural fibers. Synthetic fibers, on the other hand, originate from chemical components. Furthermore, each material has a different value in the textile industry.

Animal or plant-based fibers make up natural fibers. Synthetics, on the other hand, are artificial. Polyester, rayon, and other chemically manufactured fabrics are examples of these.

People have developed a greater appreciation for synthetic fibers over time. Polyester fiber demand has increased by more than 50% since 1980. This makes polyester more popular than cotton.

We get synthetic materials from petroleum-based fuels, which require lengthy chemical processes. In addition, as compared to natural fibers, they are more durable and less expensive to manufacture. On the other hand, you can use natural fibers without complicated chemical processes.

There have also been various discussions on synthetic vs. natural textiles. Today, we’re here to assist you in determining which material is best for your plus-size wardrobe.

What Are Natural Fibers?

Materials derived from animals, plants, or minerals are natural fibers. Threads and yarns are spun from raw, natural resources. They’re then weaved or knitted into natural materials.

You can classify natural fabrics into two types: animal-based and plant-based. Silk and wool are examples of animal-based fibers. Plant-based fibers, on the other hand, include linen and cotton.

Some examples of natural fibers include:

Linen

The flax plant produces linen fabric, a durable, lightweight fabric. Linen is hypoallergenic and safe to breathe in by nature. This makes it an excellent material for summer clothing.

Wool

Sheep, goats, and other animals’ hair make wool. Cashmere and mohair are types of wool textiles. Additionally, wool is a sturdy, cozy, and absorbent material. Wool is also water-resistant and is often used to manufacture sweaters and coats.

Silk

Silk is an organic material produced mainly from cocoons of insects. Silkworms produce the most prevalent sort of silk. Silk is a material noted for its luster and suppleness. It is formed mainly of a protein called fibroin.

Jute

Jute is a tough, naturally derived fiber obtained from the jute plant and used to weave garments such as burlap. Jute is a common material for mats and burlap bags.

Cotton

Factories often derive cotton from the natural fibers of the cotton plant. Cellulose mostly makes up cotton’s delicate and fluffy nature. Moreover, cotton is also long-lasting and is commonly used to produce t-shirts and underwear. Organic cotton and canvas are two examples of distinct sorts of cotton fabric.

Advantages of Using Natural Fibers

Natural fibers have numerous advantages. Natural textiles are also more environmentally safer and easier to decompose in the wild.

Natural Fibers Have a High Absorption Rate

Natural fibers have a strong affinity for water. Thus, they absorb a lot of moisture. Natural fibers are an excellent choice for bed linens and towels.

Natural fibers are Clean and Renewable

Natural fibers have a lower environmental impact than synthetic fibers. This is because they employ fewer chemicals in the manufacturing process. Certain plants require more water than others. Thus, some natural fibers are less sustainable and environmentally friendly than others.

What Are Synthetic Fibers?

Artificial materials make up most synthetic fibers. Corporations usually employ chemical techniques to create these materials.

A spinneret, which is a device that absorbs polymers and forms fibers, extracts the fibrils during the industrial process. The textile industry made synthetic fibers a cheaper substitute for natural fibers.

Some examples of synthetic fibers include:

Polyester

Polyester is a coal and petroleum-based synthetic fabric. Polyester is famous for its long-lasting qualities. However, the material is not breathable and does not absorb liquids efficiently, so it is unsuitable for hotter climates.

Rayon

Reconstituted wood pulp is what mostly makes up Rayon. Even though Rayon came from plant fibers, it could be semi-synthetic. This is due to the chemicals employed throughout the manufacturing process. Rayon is a synthetic fiber that looks like silk and other materials. Modal, viscose, and lyocell are examples of Rayon.

Spandex

Spandex is a synthetic fiber with a high degree of flexibility. Spandex is a stretchy fabric combined with various threads and used everywhere from pants to sportswear to stockings.

Acrylic fibers

Acrylic fibers are man-made fibers manufactured from vinyl cyanide compounds. Because of its ability to retain heat, people frequently refer to acrylic as “fake wool.” Additionally, you can also use acrylic to produce faux fur and fleece.

Microfibers

Microfibers are extremely fine and lightweight fibers. They have a diameter of fewer than 10 micrometers. They’re handy as cleaning cloth due to their ability to capture dirt.

Advantages of Using Synthetic Fibers

Because synthetic fabrics are artificial fibers, they have numerous advantages for everyday use. This includes being budget-friendly along with being stain and water-resistant.

Synthetic Fibers are Less Expensive.

The majority of natural fibers can be excessively pricey. In contrast, synthetic materials are less expensive alternatives to natural fibers. Many synthetic fabrics are designed to mimic the properties of natural fibers.

Synthetic Fibers are Stain resistant.

Synthetic fabrics are more resistant to stains, and some are specifically engineered to be stain resistant. As a basis, synthetic clothing is ideal for everyday use.

Synthetic Fibers are Water Resistant.

Most synthetic fibers may be made waterproof, making them ideal for outdoor wear in rain.

Conclusion

Both synthetic and natural fibers have their own set of benefits and drawbacks. Whether you’re shopping for a dress or a shirt, each material could be better adapted to one than the other.

Knowing the differences in the qualities of the textiles can assist you in making a decision. You are free to choose whatever you are comfortable with.

With that said, you can now go out and show that you’re well-versed in the benefits and drawbacks of the types of clothing you’re purchasing. Whether going with natural or synthetic fibers, you can always rock the look.

