The Most Successful Netflix Series of 2021 and How to Find Great Cinematic Grade Stock Footage

Indeed many in Hollywood choose to use stock footage in their own productions and no doubt a number of key Netflix productions do as well. 2021 has been an interesting year for the streaming service, with subscriptions and viewership buoyed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as well as a number of massive hits.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest Netflix films/shows of 2021.

The Queen’s Gambit

This show was released in late 2020 but racked up an astonishing 62m views in 2021 and was a hit with viewers and critics alike. Lead Anna Taylor Joy put in a masterful display as young chess prodigy Beth Harmon in a show with excellent production values that helped to transport viewers to the 1950s and 60s.

Lupin: Part One

Netflix enjoyed success with a number of foreign shows, and Omar Sy-led show Lupin was something of a surprise hit. A modern take on a classic, Lupin reeled in viewers by the bucketload with its mystery/thriller premise and retained their interest throughout a series that was watched by over 75m viewers, and a second series is on its way.

Extraction

The most-watched film on Netflix in 2021 has been Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction, an action thriller helmed by the Russo Brothers, who worked with Hemsworth on Marvel projects. This big-budget thriller included many explosive sequences and was perhaps heavier on these than the plot but still managed to grab the attention of almost 100 million viewers.

Bridgerton

No one could have predicted the success that this period drama would have, and as well as being a hit with the viewers, it’s likely to have launched the careers of leads Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page. Produced by Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton was seen as something of a guilty pleasure and a show that was big with a teen audience and is the second most popular show of 2021.

The Witcher

A show based on a book and a video game, The Witcher could so easily have proven a flop but has managed to successfully placate the massive fans of the franchise as well as draw in a whole new audience to the antics of Geralt. Clearly, it helps that Henry Cavill, aka Superman, was cast as the lead and the show neatly filled the gap left by the ending (disappointing though it was) of The Game of Thrones.

Squid Game

The undisputed king when it comes to the most successful production shown on Netflix in 2021 comes in the form of the South Korean survival drama Squid Game. The show has outstripped its rivals by a massive distance, racking up 142m viewers since it started airing in mid-September. No one could have predicted just what a runaway success this production would have been, and its popularity has elevated the show to something of a cultural phenomenon.

Indeed its success was perhaps best characterized by the fact that costumes paying homage to the show are the most popular of Halloween 2021.

What’s Lined Up for the Rest of 2021 and 2022?

The size of the Netflix operation never ceases to amaze, and as such, they have projects planned well in advance; after all, they need to service the requirements of over 200 million subscribers.

There may only be a couple of months left of 2021, but Netflix is keen to go out with a bang with new series of The Witcher, Cobra Kai, and Money Heist set for release. In 2022 a number of popular shows are also set for a return.

Stranger Things, The Crown, and Ozark will be back in the new year, as well as the second series of Bridgerton, albeit without London’s most eligible bachelor Simon Basset. There is also the fourth series of the hugely popular show You set for a late 2022 release.