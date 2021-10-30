Best Snacks for Movie Marathons

https://www.pexels.com/photo/food-vegetables-italian-restaurant-1475/

If you’re planning a movie marathon with your friends or significant other, you need to also plan for snacks. While you may be able to get through one movie without eating, it’s a lot harder when you multiply one movie by a few or more. Snacks can help keep you focused on the movies instead of having your hunger interrupt it, but also keeps you energized so you don’t start nodding off. Here are five great types of snacks you should consider.

1. Popcorn

Popcorn has long been a popular snack for the movies, and for good reason. You can add all kinds of flavors to it, from the classic butter to any kind of powdered flavor. You can get several kinds of cheese flavors like cheddar or parmesan, as well garlic, ketchup, barbeque, jalapeno, szechuan, sriracha lime, chipotle, buffalo, curry, ranch, and more.

2. Candy

Candy is another common snack for the movies, and there is a very large variety of candy you can get. Some people may prefer chocolate, either a chocolate bar or things like chocolate covered nuts, raisins or other fruit. There are also candies like gummy bears, sour patch kids, Mike and Ikes, delta 8 peach rings, and more. They come with different textures, in sweet or sour varieties. The best kinds of candy are the ones that come in individual pieces so you can pop one in your mouth and savor them as you sit through your marathon movie session.

3. Chips

Potato chips, in general, offer the same profile as popcorn. The flavors you can get are almost the exact same, and they hit the same salty notes if you prefer that to sweet candy. However, there are two things that distinguish chips from popcorn. First, they have a much more crunchy texture, which can be satisfying or a turn off depending on your preference. Second, if you get nacho chips you open up new possibilities for additives. It can be dips like salsa or ranch, it can be melted nacho cheese, or it can be a mix of both with bits of meat or vegetables to be more of a filling meal.

4. Vegetables and Dip

If you want something healthier than popcorn, chips or candy, you can try substituting them for a vegetable spread. You can use carrot sticks, cucumber, celery, peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, grape or cherry tomatoes, radishes, or any of your other raw vegetable favorites. If you want some added flavor, you can also combine them with dip. You can get bleu cheese, ranch, caesar, avocado, dill pickle, spinach, and more.

5. Cheese and Crackers

If you want something a bit more savory that is still a bit healthier than chips or candy, you can make a spread of cheese and crackers. You can also use it with small slices of bread, such as a baguette. Aged cheddar is a classic choice, but there are tons of other cheeses you can include with it. Some are harder, or firm, cheeses, such as cheddar, parmesan, and romano. Some are softer that you can spread with a knife, such as brie, burrata or stracchino. Others are a mix of soft but crumbly like goat or feta cheese, or you can have melted cheese to use as a dip or topping.

Depending on how long you want your marathon to be, you can include more than one of these kinds of snacks to suit your palette. You may also wind up ordering in food like pizza to be more filling, but there’s nothing stopping you from having a mix of vegetables, cheese, even a bit of meat with your spreads, along with chips and candy.