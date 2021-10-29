James Bond Epic old movies: Casino Royal

Since the release of Dr. No in 1962, James Bond, commonly known as the 007 series, has been consistently among the top picks for fans across the globe. James Bond is among the fascinating characters created by Ian Fleming, whose novels have been translated into a series of movies. James Bond, 007 was a competent intelligence officer also known as MI 6 agent. Many individuals got fame to represent the character of James Bond over the years. The notable appearance was of the famous David Niven from Casino Royal, released in 1967. To date, Ian Fleming’s James Bond series is being watched by millions of viewers across the globe. James Bond movies have always inspired British cinema and their young actors. The recent release of the 007 series, No Time To Die is also being watched worldwide and followed by die-hart fans of James Bond and Ian Fleming’s writings.

Casino Royale is to date considered one of the finest masterpieces delivered by Ian Fleming and David Niven. Soon after getting success and fame, the movies of the 007 series started to create a notable impact on box offices and in international Filmfare awards. The Casino Royal of 2006 was a tribute and remake of the classical Casino Royal of 1967.

Goldfinger

Goldfinger was the 3rd film of the Bond series, featuring the all-time famous Sean Connery. The action-adventure film was released in September 1964, in which Bond was investigating the smuggling of gold run by a businessman named Auric Goldfinger. While investigating the plot, Bond discovers a sinister plan in which the reserves of gold at Fort Knox were to de stolen. If the security of Fort Knox had been compromised, it would have dented the world and emerging economies. In this film, Bond was driving the luxurious and highly equipped Aston Martin, which attracted millions of viewers across the globe. To date, Goldfinger remains the best action-adventure film ever performed by Sean Connery.

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Spy Who Loved Me was the 10th film of the Bond series, featuring Roger More as the all-time best Ian Fleming’s James bond. The movie was released in July 1977 and soon became the most-watched movie of that time. In this movie, James Bond was seen in action with Anya Amasova to find the sixteen nuclear warheads that went of the radar. The British Intelligence office, Bond, was given the task to securely transport and locate the missing warheads. Throughout the movie, Bond managed to perform some thrilling actions and classical dialogues that his fan appreciated all across the US and UK. After featuring James Bond in the movie, the sexy Russian agent Anya Amasova soon became the modern sensation of that era. If you love watching suspense thriller movies, The Spy Who Loved Me is considered the best suspense thriller movie of all time.

Moonraker

The movie Moonraker was the 11th film of the Bond series, featuring Roger More. It was an action-adventure movie where James Bond was assigned a task to investigate a missing space shuttle. The space shuttle carried British nationals, which soon got off the radar after being launched in space. The MI 6 agent was determined to perform challenging and tiring scenes throughout the movie that caught viewers’ attention soon after its launch in 1979. In this movie, Lois Chiles, as Holly Goodhead, CIA agent, assisted James Bond in a space mission and successfully resolved the mystery of the ghosted space shuttle. Michael Lonsdale also featured Hugo Drax, a determined industrialist keen to carry out scientific experiments that could have destroyed and denatured human life. As a die-hard fan of the James Bond series, if you love re-watching any movie, Moonraker must be your top choice.

A View to a Kill

The movie A View to a Kill was the 14th film of the Bond series, featuring Roger More was a classical action and adventure script. The movie was released in May 1985 and soon became the top trending movie across US cinemas. The film highlighted the importance of microchips that were prepared to revolutionize industries and boost economies if used in the best interests. In the movie, a microchip creator was determined to overthrow Silicon Valley manufacturers. James Bond was assigned to overshadow Max Zorin’s shady initiatives that could have negatively impacted the modern world. After investigating Max Zorin’s enterprises, Bond figured out the heinous plan of Max Zorin, who was experimenting on millions of lives to create a powerful microchip. If you love studying tech, innovations, and experimental physics, then you must watch the incredible masterpiece from the Bond series.

The Living Daylights

The Living Daylights was the 15th film of the Bond series, featuring Timothy Dalton as Ian Fleming’s James Bond. The action-based blockbuster movie was released in June 1987 in the UK and soon became the latest sensation in Hollywood cinemas. The movie’s theme sound was also named The Living Daylights, which was heard worldwide in various corporate events and extravaganzas. In the film, James Bond, the secret agent of Majesty’s secret service, was assigned a mission to travel different continents to track an international arms dealer. In the movie, Bond made contact with various intents to follow the US arms dealer named Joe Don Baker. The Living Daylights was the masterpiece performed by Timonthy playing the all-important role of James Bond.