Venom Let There Be Carnage Trailer 2 Reaction: Here we discuss the new trailer that’s been released! Was it cool? Did you like it? I like it because I get to see more of the villain carnage doing sadistic things.

We also get a *hint* of the deeper symbiote lore with Venom remarking about the RED ONE when he sees Carnage.

I also have a new theory about how Marvel may be more involved in this movie than we think!

Venom 2 New Trailer Reaction

And check out the new trailer here:

VENOM 2 TRAILER