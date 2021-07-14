Tyler Perry is one of the most successful businesspersons out there. His stage character as Madea is what makes his movies more fun and exciting. This makes Tyler Perry one of the best comedians as well. Therefore, in this article, we are going to give you the lessons we learn from Tyler Perry movies.

Meet the Browns

This movie has got interesting life lessons despite all the madness and craziness that the characters in the movie portray. The lesson that this movie teaches is that you should never get tired of doing the right things no matter what the costs may be and never give up.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

This Tyler Perry movie is about a woman who was angry at her husband named Charles for getting rid of her. Therefore, the lesson we get from this movie is that we should always learn how to forgive others no matter what.

I can do bad all by myself

Taraji takes on the role of April, an aunt who has no care for her niece and nephews. Gradually, she grows to love them, even though she doesn’t want to show it. The lesson that we learn from this movie is that family and friends will always have your back despite what you do.

Madea’s Big Happy Family

In this movie, Madea portrays the role of being able to bring back the family together. Madea makes sure that things were right again in the family uniting them again. There are many lessons that Perry left in this movie, but the most profound is that of discipline. Also, Madea shows that it is good to bring back the family together whenever there are any problems.

In conclusion, these are movies of Tyler Perry that have great lessons. Therefore, make sure you watch some of Tyler Perry's movies and have the chance to learn some life lessons.