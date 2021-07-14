Many people around the world love movies for different reasons. Some of them watch movies to have an opportunity to learn something from them, to help them escape real-life challenges, and also help them to relieve stress. Therefore, in this article, we are going to give you some of the greatest sports movies of all time.

Hoop Dreams

This is the best sports movie that you must watch. The movie is amazing and good because it is based on true events. Also, its documentary is what makes it interesting as well. The main focus of this movie is about two young teenagers who had dreams to play in the NBA. This movie therefore, shows some difficulties that these teenagers and their families went through to make their dreams become a reality.

Rocky

Moreover, Rocky is another best sports movie of all time. This movie was first released in 1976. The movie stars Sylvester Stallone who plays the character of Rocky who is a boxer that never dreams about becoming a champion. In this movie, the character called Apollo Creed is Introduced. He is a heavyweight champion who later becomes the friend of Rocky.

Even though the movie was released in 1976, the spin-off Creed has a 2015 and 2018 movie.

The Blind Side

In addition, this is another interesting sports movie. This movie is centered on a boy who is homeless named Michael Oher and has also been away from school for a very long time. A woman named Leigh Anne Touhy finds him. She and her husband decide to be his guardians and look after him. Therefore, this movie focuses on the journey that a once-homeless boy takes to become a football star.

In conclusion, these are some of the best sports movies of all time.