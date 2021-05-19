How Hollywood-based slots provide worldwide appeal for international online casinos

The first slot machines were quirky mechanical devices that were simple objects of curiosity to bar patrons in the United States of America. However, we have come a far way from that, and today, there are countless online slot games that come in a wide range of variations.

One of the most popular and interesting categories of online slots is movie-themed slots. Game studios license the rights from the movie studio to create slots that are themed after popular movies and television shows like Rambo and Game of Thrones.



Aside from cross-promotion, these slots allow international online casinos to attract players worldwide due to Hollywood’s far-reaching appeal.

Slots based on Hollywood movies

Looking back at the history of collaboration between game and movie studios, we can see a number of highly successful slots that brought themes and characters from media franchises to the online gambling world.

Some of the most popular slots based on Hollywood movies include Ted (created by Blueprint Studio based on the 2012 comedy movie), Justice League (created by Playtech based on one of the most popular superhero franchises worldwide), and Jurassic World (created by NetEnt based on the 2015 Steven Spielberg movie).

While the main draw for these games is the branded themes and characters, game studios also often add new interesting features to provide a gaming experience too. Lastly, another benefit of Hollywood-based slots for online casinos is the benefit it gives them when it comes to international markets like India and Brazil.

How they help online casinos in international markets

Hollywood has always dominated the global movie market. The stories, characters, and themes tackled by the American movie industry are celebrated worldwide. Online slots that are based on these movies capitalize on this global interest.

In recent years, some of the biggest international online casinos have started entering unregulated markets like India. In these markets, slots based on global international media franchises are very appealing to the local audience, who might not be aware of popular online casino games but are definitely aware of movies like Jurassic Park.

A winning marketing strategy

The collaboration between Hollywood and game studios has always been a winning marketing strategy but with the recent push towards emerging markets, online casinos that add branded slots in their game catalog might just have a slight edge.