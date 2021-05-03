3 of the Most Popular Online Entertainment Trends in 2021

Embracing Digital Entertainment Like Never Before

As a means to an end, online entertainment has always been at the forefront in many homes. The industry seems to go from strength to strength without batting an eyelid and for those keen on finding something fun to do on the internet, you’ve come to the right place.

Cyberspace has become one of the best ways to get your mind off things, needless to say, to spend hours being entertained by different visual simulations such as movies, series, online games, gambling and more. various forms of digital entertainment have been transformed from going to the traditional theatres and casinos, to bringing it in the comfort of your home.

This unique form of entertainment via digital means is here to say, so we may as well embrace it with both arms. Both innovation and transformation have taken the upper hand, and many companies are trying new and improved ways to bring some fun, and originality to family rooms with a few good options.

We look at these below.

Online EntertainmentTrends of 2021

Online Gaming of A New Kind

As the 20th century came about, we as the population, have learned a lot. We have learnt about how the world works, how social media is catching up, and how to dance. Some of us have taken up new hobbies such as cooking or sports, while others have divulged into a more financially rewarding activity – online gaming.

We as human beings are naturally social people. We have an insatiable need to be around other people, interact with them, and have full-on conversations about anything from the weather to the latest version of Diablo Immortal, the multiplayer online action game that has players in a whirlwind of an action-packed adventure.

This need for reaching out to other human connections has been made possible by the advent of online gaming and digital interaction, which has been around for decades, however, in recent times it has become far more popular and in high demand than any other form of entertainment. This trend brings us together with our friends, families, other enthusiastic players and the like.

Apart from online gaming of the ‘Diablo’ and RPG 9role Playing) kind, there is one trend that has far surpassed the popularity of its predecessors – online gambling and betting.

Online Gambling and Betting

Our second form of entertainment comes from the traditional brick and mortar casinos and has now been made available online for those who are professionals as well as novices.

Other just as high-demanding forms of media and entertainment, such as online casinos, have emerged and had the biggest financial reward, both to the gambling industries as well as individual players, creating revenues of over 18bn USD and over 900 million players globally. This doesn’t even include the online games we mentioned in the above section.

Very few forms of entertainment can be compared with the numerous options that this provides. Even though internet gaming and online gambling have been around for a while, it is only now, in the 21st century, that it has picked up its pace, adding new games for players every year.

The variety of games has become vast from slot machines to poker and roulette games and even live games with real dealers and players from all over the world, who can tap into various platforms and play a game around a table with an array of competitors.

Popular websites have options to play free online slots and are attracting new players but the truckload. It is hard to avoid the fact that this may overtake the traditional forms of casinos and become fully online, so what better time than now to start practising how to play online and win large amounts of money in the comfort of your home?

Virtual Reality Has Become Real

Do you remember when ‘PokemonGo’ first came out? Everyone was in a twist scrounging to get their hands on it. You could play it on your phone in the palm of your hands, and in any space, you want to. People were holding their phones constantly wherever they went, finding ‘Pikachu’ or ‘Charmander’ and chasing each other (not in real life of course).

This was one of the most popular Augmented Reality (AR) games ever to be released to the public and became a trending topic for most of 2020, which fizzled out during the end of the year. But it did not stop there; new and improved forms of equipment emerged and everyone went crazy about that – with new VR gadgets such as Oculus goggles, for example, taking the online entertainment industry by storm.

This form of immersive entertainment is also included not only in the gaming world but also in the casino world. you find yourself sitting at a poker table playing against other players who are also part of the ‘culture’ and winning real money as if you would at a real casino.

There are tons of popular games available in the form of virtual reality which includes Zombies, Run!, Spirit camera and more. However, purchasing the equipment may be expensive but the real-time feel of it is priceless. You could be standing in your sitting room but be inside of a forest fighting Zombies, at the same time.

Even theme parks, museums and gymnasiums are embracing this idea, and those who frequent these arenas can get to enjoy it just as much as anyone else. These are just a few of the many online options that the 21st century has to offer us and everything is turning to the internet. If you don’t embrace it, you may just get left behind!