Godzilla Vs Kong – Giveaway

Would you like the chance to win some free merch and see Godzilla Vs Kong for free? Well, the kind folks at Warner Bros are giving some lucky fans the chance to do just that! Enter for the chance to win a pass for two to see Godzilla Vs. Kong in theaters (where theaters are open). Winners will be chosen at random from all entries receive by 12pm CST on Friday, March 26,2021. Winners will receive their prize by mail.

HOW TO ENTER:

Godzilla Vs Kong Trailer:

About Godzilla Vs Kong:

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes the long-awaited face-off between two icons in the epic adventure “Godzilla vs. Kong,” directed by Adam Wingard. Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.