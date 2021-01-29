How to Enhance your Cinematic Experience: CBD and Movies

For many of us, watching a film is a way of unwinding from the trials and tribulations of the modern world. It’s an escape that is neither stressful nor vexing in nature unless you’re watching the latest Steven King adaptation, of course. At least that’s the intention.

Busy schedules often mean that instead of being mesmerized by Wes Anderson’s latest pastel wonderland, we’re often thinking about mundane realities. Is it safe to eat that week-old soup in the fridge?

In essence, anxieties, stress, and intrusive thoughts can ruin the movie experience.

However, modern problems require modern solutions. From CBD gummies to CBD vape pens, many movie lovers are incorporating CBD into their film-watching experience.

This article will investigate why so many people buy CBD vape pens, as well as other CBD products, to enhance their film experience.

Understanding CBD

CBD, or cannabidiol, is a compound found within hemp plants. Unlike THC, it doesn’t cause psychoactive effects, despite the common misconception.

After years of research, this compound has been met with incredible intrigue in the scientific community. Research shows that CBD impacts our body’s endocannabinoid system. This biological pathway is thought to influence mood, appetite, and anxiety, amongst other things.

For instance, one scientific journal explored how CBD impacts people suffering from Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). Twenty-four participants, all of whom had SAD, were asked to partake in a simulated public speaking test. Before the event, the 24 patients were either given CBD or a placebo.

Interestingly, participants who were given the pretreatment of CBD exhibited reduced anxiety, discomfort, cognitive impairment, and decreased alertness in their pretest speech.

While the results of this test aren’t conclusive on CBD’s relationship with anxiety, it does give us a good indication that it may be helpful.

So, what’s the relationship between CBD and movies?

Maximizing the CBD Movie Experience

Think of a movie theater, dim lighting, plush red chairs, quiet aisles; everything is designed to create a relaxing and calm environment.

However, more people than ever are watching movies at home. While this can often be convenient, it also invites a lot of distraction.

Our homes have become places where we work, organize, relax, and occasionally spaces where we host family therapy sessions. With so much interference from our external environments and our internal dialogues, it’s important to find ways to switch off while escaping into the cinematic universe.

Some people consider CBD a way of doing this.

In fact, CBD has become the ultimate wellness tool. Restoring balance, encouraging a sense of calm, and quieting worries are just a few potential benefits some users claim.

How to Prep Your Pre-Movie CBD

There are now a vast array of CBD products available to buy. So, using CBD doesn’t have to feel like an intrusive experience.

Products such as gummies can make using CBD feel as natural as munching on popcorn.

Common product types include:



Oils

Capsules

Gummies

Vapes

One of the most popular methods is CBD vaping. And no, it’s not because of Zac Efron’s impressive vapor skills in Dirty Grandpa. Besides being fast-acting, the act of vaping is often described as calming in itself.

And when it comes to strength and flavor, the oil options are endless. This allows you to completely tailor a CBD product to your mood, preference, and even film choice.

You may want a tropical flavor profile for Alexander Payne’s Descendants or mint chocolate for Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Sensory imitation may add to film immersion, as well as the effects of the CBD itself.

How to Buy CBD Products

The most important aspect of buying a CBD product is always quality. Although CBD itself has a high safety profile, growing and manufacturing products have a large role to play in its safety and quality.

Typically premium CBD products will be crafted from organic hemp, lab-tested by third-parties, and free of any unneeded chemicals. Luckily, many of the top brands are fully transparent about these details.

So, if you are curious about combining CBD and movies, always make sure to do your research. And who knows, perhaps we will see popcorn-infused CBD in the future.