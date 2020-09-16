Top Feel-Good Bollywood Films

I think we all can admit that 2020 has been pretty hard on everyone. The only upside is that quarantining at home has given us ample time to catch up on our movie watchlist.

Here are the top feel-good Bollywood movies that you can enjoy watching in quarantine.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Translation: You Only Live Once

A wholesome movie about friendship, love and road trip!

Three friends- Arjun, Kabir and Imran decide to go on a road trip to Spain for Kabir’s bachelor party. Their fun journey includes deep-sea diving, La Tomatina festival, skydiving and so much more!

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Translation: What The Heart Wants

Often considered as the OG Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, this movie follows a very similar plot where three best friends- Akash, Sameer and Sid, go on a road trip to Goa. The film also deals with the love lives of the three characters.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Translation: This Youth Is Crazy

The nerdy medical student, Naina, meets her high-school classmate and agrees to go on a trip to Manali with her. On the trip, she meets her former classmates, including the play boy Kabir “Bunny” Thapar. Naina falls in love with Bunny, who does not reciprocate her feelings.

Cut to eight years later, Naina meets Bunny again at her friend’s wedding and can’t help but fall in love all over again.

Khoobsurat (2014)

Translation: Beautiful

In this adaptation of the 1980 movie of the same name, Khoobsurat is a story about a quirky physiotherapist, Mili, who gets a call from the royal family of Rajasthan to cure the king’s paralysis. After winning almost everyone’s heart in the uptight royal family with her fun-loving nature, Mili falls in love with the royal prince, Vikram, who can’t help but smile at Mili’s eccentricity.

3 Idiots (2009)

Two friends set out on a journey to Ladakh to find their third best friend who broke contact with everyone after graduating from engineering college. While on the road, they reminisce about their time spent in the college.

This movie also deals with the pressure of choosing ‘money-making’ professions over those careers which actually interest you. It is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Translation: Do You Know… Or Not

The perfect film about college romance and friendships. Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na is centered around two best friends, Aditi and Jai, who are the perfect match for each other but they like to keep their relationship strictly platonic. When they both decide to find a suitable partner for each other, jealousy kicks in on more than one occasion. Soon, Aditi and Jai find themselves drawing a thin line between ‘strictly friends’ and ‘best couple ever’.

Aisha (2010)

Adapted from the Hollywood film Clueless (1995), this movie is about a narcissistic rich girl who loves match-making. When she meets the middle-class Shefali, she decides to give her a makeover. All is fun and games in Aisha’s life until she realizes that her self-absorption is driving her friends away from her.

A lot of Bollywood movies are focused on the theme of friendship, and these are just some of the many great examples.

Spoiler Alert: All of these films have a happy ending.