Looking To Learn How To Play The Piano? Here’s How To Learn Online

Are you looking to learn how to play the piano? Then we have some useful tips and tricks to share with you on how to learn online.

The piano can be a difficult instrument to learn but once you master how to play it, you will be able to play some beautiful music.

Teaching Yourself

Some people find that they learn the piano better when somebody is showing them how to while other people find that self teaching works better for them.

There is no right or wrong way to learn the piano but it is possible to be self taught, although it does help if you have a basic understanding of how the piano works.

Your first step should be to find a piano or keyboard that you are comfortable with. Learning basic piano knowledge and learning the major keys and chords should then follow.

It will take lots of practise and hard work and can take many years to fully master the piano, but take your time and enjoy the ride as it’s definitely worth it.

Find An Online School Or Tutor

Should you need a little guidance, then it’s worth finding yourself some good online piano lessons, like https://www.digitialpianoschool.com. They have some excellent beginner classes for young children all the way up to adults as well as private virtual lessons to help you become better at playing the piano.

Having some extra guidance when learning to play the piano can really speed up the learning process and will help you become a lot more confident in your playing skills.

As it is all run online, it can make it a lot easier than hiring a private tutor, as you can have everything you need at your fingertips whenever you might need it.

Learn How To Read Music

If you are serious about learning to play the piano then you will need to also learn how to read music. It may look extremely complicated at first, but once you start to learn the basics of the piano it can become a lot easier to pick up.

At first you will need to concentrate on being able to read and understand all the notes, which will take a lot of practise and time. As you begin to get more comfortable with reading notes you should move onto understanding the rhythm of the music. But, as you improve over time, this will become more natural and easier.

Start with basic songs to learn, ones that are not too complicated or have hard patterns to follow. Try and practise them until you are flawless with playing and reading them before moving onto another piece of music.

Practice Makes Perfect

We have all heard the old saying practise makes perfect, well with learning how to play the piano it is one hundred percent true. You should try practising as often as you possibly can for as long as you possibly can. The more practise the better.

To really master how to play the piano you will need to dedicate a big chunk of your time and life to it but it can be a really rewarding experience. Do not expect miracles to happen over night as unless you happen to be an extremely gifted musician, it will take a long time.

But as you practise more and more and take online piano lessons you should slowly start to see improvement in your playing within months possible weeks. If you don’t see improvement straight away try not to get disheartened as well all learn at different paces.



The main thing is to try and make sure you grasp the enjoyment you get from playing the piano and improving.

Start Young

Although it’s never too late for anyone to learn how to play a musical instrument like the piano, it is true that the younger you start to learn the easier it can be.

If you are interested in your child to learn how to play the piano then start them as early as possible. Get them interested in the piano from a young age. You will be able to find online lessons and courses that are suitable for children as young as three years old.

A child can pick up musical instruments a lot easier than adults can, and once they have learnt to play one musical instrument it becomes so much easier for them to learn others as well.

How Long Will It Take Me To Learn How To Play The Piano?

This is the most common question asked by beginners and it really depends on your basic music and piano playing skills.

If you are a complete movie player playing any musical instruments then obviously it will be a longer process than somebody who has some basic knowledge of the piano or reading music.

With the right online course and lessons you can expect as a complete beginner that within six months you should be proficient in playing the piano to a decent standard. Obviously it can be shorter or longer than that time frame from person to person. The key to become good at playing the piano is lots of practise alongside finding a course, tutor or online lessons that suits your needs.

To fully master the piano to play to an extremely high standard can take many years of practise, hard world and dedication so if you are wanting to learn there is no time like the present.

To Summarize

To be able to play the piano is a wonderful skill to have and although it may take a lot of hard work it is achievable.

Using online lessons can be really beneficial in improving your skills and help you learn at a much quicker pace than traditional tutor lessons.

Find yourself a course or tutor that has a good reputation and offers you the support you need and you will be playing music from beethoven in no time at all!