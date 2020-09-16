Top 5 Adventure Based Slots

Will you land an epic win on these adventure-themed slots?

Put on your trekking boots and prepare to embark on an epic adventure on the reels! For this month, we took on the quest to bring you the top 5 adventure-themed slots for the year. From new releases to timeless classics, we collaborated with the team behind bgo slots to give you some fresh ideas if you’re stumped on new slots to try out the next time you’re playing.

Our list includes the much-anticipated Gonzo’s Quest MegaWays that now features up to 117,649 ways to win, and Jumanji, an iconic slot based on the film. Thanks to the exciting adventure theme, each slot on our list contains a tonne of features that adds excitement to each spin, while also boosting payouts with Wilds and Free Spins.

Take a look at our infographic below to learn more about each slot before trying your luck! Who knows . . . you might just walk away with a new favorite.